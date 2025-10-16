Colombia’s Craft Heritage Returns to Miami with Expoartesano 2025: Tradition and Ancestral Knowledge that Cross Borders

Expoartesano 2025 Colombian Craftsmanship

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 23 to 26, the doors of the Doral Cultural Arts Center will open to welcome Expoartesano La Memoria 2025, the international showcase that celebrates Colombia’s vibrant craftsmanship and cultural legacy. Admission to the event is free of charge, offering visitors the chance to experience the richness of Colombian artisan traditions firsthand.

More than eight master artisans will present unique handmade pieces representing all 32 departments of Colombia. Organized by Artesanías de Colombia, Plaza Mayor Medellín, and the Consulate of Colombia in Miami, the event expects over 3,000 visitors and aims to strengthen the internationalization of high-value artisanal products, generating sales exceeding 30,000 USD while projecting Colombia’s craft sector onto the global stage.

After captivating over 10,000 visitors during its first two editions in Florida, Expoartesano La Memoria returns to the Doral Cultural Arts Center thanks to the joint efforts of Artesanías de Colombia, Plaza Mayor Medellín, the Consulate of Colombia in Miami, ProColombia, Ecopetrol, and the Mayor’s Office of Medellín. This event has become the premier international showcase of Colombian craftsmanship, connecting tradition, design, and business in one inspiring space.

From October 23 to 26, more than 70 artisans from across Colombia will display one-of-a-kind creations ranging from jewelry and fashion to home décor, accessories, and ancestral cuisine. The fair not only exhibits and sells products but also shares the stories, memories, and legacies of communities for whom craftsmanship is a way of life.

“We’ll have over 14 exhibitors, along with traditional Colombian food vendors — a space where we can reconnect with our customs, our identity, and our heritage,” said Marcela Cuéllar Sánchez, Manager of Promotion and Business Opportunities at Artesanías de Colombia.

Artisans will also offer live demonstrations of ancestral crafts such as weaving, wood carving, ceramics, and embroidery, along with a cultural and academic program that includes workshops, talks, and artistic performances.

An Event with Export Potential:

According to data from ProColombia, Colombian handicraft exports reached USD 21.4 million in 2024. As of July 2025, exports have already totaled USD 13.8 million, showing a 12% increase compared to the same period the previous year. Within this category, the artificial flower subsector accounted for the largest share with USD 17.3 million in 2024, followed by ceramics with USD 1.5 million.

In this context of growing global demand, Expoartesano Miami is much more than a fair — it’s a cultural bridge where Colombians and Latinos living in Florida can reconnect with their roots, celebrate their heritage, and discover the craftsmanship that thrives across Colombia. It also opens new business opportunities for artisans looking to expand into the U.S. market.

“In just two editions in Miami, Expoartesano has already attracted over 10,000 visitors. This year, we expect to exceed 3,000 attendees and achieve business opportunities worth more than USD 130,000. These figures confirm that the fair is an effective platform for internationalization and a valuable business space that strengthens the Colombian craft economy,” said María Fátima DíazGranados, Commercial Manager at Plaza Mayor Medellín.

With free admission, Expoartesano Miami 2025 aims to generate over USD 30,000 in sales during its four-day run. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Doral Cultural Arts Center, featuring live presentations and demonstrations by artisans, who will continue creating throughout the weekend until Sunday, October 26.

Organized by:

Artesanías de Colombia, Plaza Mayor Medellín, and the Consulate of Colombia in Miami.

With the support of:

ProColombia, Ecopetrol, and the Mayor’s Office of Medellín.



