RELAY RESOURCES LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

Relay’s NDEAM 2025 Resource Hub

The campaign offers toolkits, articles, and other information to increase employment of disabled people

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relay Resources, the Pacific Northwest’s leading social enterprise nonprofit devoted to advancing disability inclusion in the workplace, has launched a new campaign celebrating the value and talent of disabled people and the strength of disability inclusive workplaces in honor of National Disability Employment Month (NDEAM), which kicks off today and lasts throughout October.This year’s national campaign, themed “Celebrating Value and Talent”, marks the 80th anniversary of NDEAM, which began in 1945 as a way to celebrate the contributions of people with physical disabilities. Efforts to promote disabled people in the workplace in the United States are still sorely needed; while employment for people with disabilities rose to its highest overall level in 2023, with 38% of people with disabilities finding employment, the percentage of disabled people employed is still between 30% to 40%, compared to 65%-70% for nondisabled people—which means nondisabled people have twice the workforce participation than disabled.As part of Relay’s campaign to promote the value of disability inclusive workplaces and to celebrate the value and talent of disabled people, Relay’s website has a bevy of free resources, including:- A checklist employers can follow to ensure they’re using inclusive hiring and workplace practices- An infographic explaining the employment gap for disabled people- A social media toolkit to spread awareness about disability inclusion in the workplace“Disability inclusive workplaces aren’t just possible; they’re powerful,” shares Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, president and CEO of Relay Resources. “We’ll show you how. All month long, we’re offering resources, best practices, and stories to help you transform your workplace. We’re also offering special collaborations, conversations, and celebrations you won’t want to miss.” All assets for the campaign can be found on Relay Resources’ landing page ; Relay is encouraging people and businesses to share the content to help other businesses take action and hire disabled people in their workforce. There will also be tips and updates shared throughout the month on Relay’s social media channels, as well as a webinar on disability inclusion in the workplace that Relay will hold in partnership with the Port of Portland.NDEAM is an initiative of the Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) under the U.S. Department of Labor; the ODEP was officially created in 1998 after President Bill Clinton signed Executive Order 13078, which formed the Presidential Task Force on Employment of Adults with Disabilities. For Relay Resources, celebrating NDEAM annually is a necessity, as disability employment is key to the organization’s efforts“For 80 years, our nation has been honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month every October, and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward,” adds Dr. Camota Luebke. “With a workforce of nearly 900 employees, we hire people with and without disabilities in our disability-inclusive social enterprises. Every day we see the talent, innovation, and value of our diverse team. When people with disabilities belong at work, everybody wins.“About Relay ResourcesRelay Resources is a leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs nearly 900 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping, and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services. Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Supported Employment which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT, a cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 850 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a household member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.