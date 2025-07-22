RELAY RESOURCES ADDS VETERAN FACILITIES MANAGEMENT LEADER TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

About

Relay Resources is a leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs nearly 900 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping, and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services. Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Supported Employment which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT, a new cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 850 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a family member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.org.

