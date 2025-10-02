Key NYS College Aid Applications Open

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are now open for the New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), and the NYS Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Incentive Program for the 2026-27 academic year. Additionally, the 2026–27 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now available, providing students with access to critical federal resources. Together, these programs provide a powerful combination of state and federal support to help New York students and families make higher education more affordable and accessible.

“Programs like TAP and the STEM Incentive Program are vital in providing New York students with the financial support and opportunities they need to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams,” Governor Hochul said. “Equally important is completing the FAFSA, which opens the door to essential federal financial aid. These programs help students to overcome financial barriers, access quality education, and create a stronger future for themselves and their communities.”

NYS Tuition Assistance Program (TAP)

With approximately $800 million awarded each year, TAP is one of the most robust need-based financial aid programs in the nation. Governor Hochul’s recent historic expansions have made more students eligible to receive TAP, and New York is already seeing the results. Nearly 38,000 students who have become newly eligible are now receiving awards, contributing to more than $71 million in aid to students and their families. Together with the increased income thresholds and expanded access for part-time and non-degree students, New York is opening doors of opportunity to help ensure more residents can pursue higher education with the financial support they need to succeed.

NYS STEM Incentive Program

The NYS STEM Incentive Program provides scholarships that cover the cost of tuition to eligible students who are in the top 10 percent of high school graduates who pursue STEM degrees at SUNY or CUNY colleges. Recipients must commit to working in a STEM field in New York State for five years after graduation, helping to strengthen New York in critical industries. Learn more or apply for STEM here.

Students who do not meet citizenship and residency requirements may still qualify for New York State financial aid through alternate pathways, such as the Senator José Peralta New York State DREAM Act or the Alternate Eligibility Pathway. Learn more about the available options by visiting the Applying for Aid webpage.

Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Completing the FAFSA is one of the most important steps for students planning to attend college. The application determines eligibility for federal aid, including the Pell Grant, Federal Work-Study, and low-interest federal student loans, and is also used to help determine eligibility for state programs such as TAP, Excelsior, and STEM.

To ensure New York students aren’t missing out on hundreds of millions in federal financial aid, Governor Hochul introduced the Universal FAFSA Completion legislation, which requires graduating high school seniors to complete the application. This landmark initiative is helping students access the financial aid they qualify for, making higher education more affordable and accessible for students and their families. Since enacting, completions have increased by nearly 12% throughout the state, making New York State sixth in the nation for FAFSA completions.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “HESC’s mission is to ensure that higher education remains within reach for every student in New York. With TAP, the STEM Incentive Program, and the FAFSA now open, students have more opportunities to secure the financial support they need. By completing these applications, families can reduce the burden of college costs and help students pursue their dreams.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “TAP and STEM programs help students go to college who otherwise couldn't afford it. With FAFSA completions up and more middle-class families eligible for TAP, New York is proving that higher education can be both excellent and affordable. These are families that would have likely sent their kids to school out of state. The improvements to TAP and STEM are continuing to help students in all sectors of higher education across the state.”

Assemblymember Alicia L. Hyndman said, “Expanding access to higher education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in our young people and in the future of New York. Thanks to the NYS Assembly for the expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program, more families—including nearly 38,000 newly eligible students—are receiving the support they need to pursue a college degree. With applications now open for TAP, the STEM Incentive Program, and FAFSA, students in Queens and across the state have greater access to vital financial aid. I am proud to support initiatives that reduce financial barriers and ensure every student has the opportunity to achieve their full potential.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and by completing FAFSA, TAP, and other financial aid applications, prospective students can take an essential step in making an affordable and excellent higher education a reality. Thanks to the SUNY FAFSA Completion Corps, online and in-person FAFSA completion events, and other efforts to support Governor Hochul’s Universal FAFSA law, more New York students are able to take advantage of this empowering opportunity. SUNY is proud to join Governor Hochul in taking action to ensure students and their families are informed about all of their financial aid options.”

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY students qualify for many state financial aid programs but often fail to apply, depriving themselves of much-needed resources to complete their degree. With the opening of the application period for the 2026-27 school year, we urge all New Yorkers to apply for aid to realize their college dreams and graduate debt-free. At CUNY, we have dedicated resources available to help guide them through the process.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “It's never too early for students, parents, and families to financially plan for the future, especially when it comes to education. For New York State students considering attending college next fall, now is the time to explore the resources available to help manage the cost of higher education. By completing the FAFSA and applying for state aid—such as TAP and the STEM Incentive Program—students can unlock new opportunities and build a strong foundation for academic success.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities President Lola W. Brabham said, “The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities is deeply committed to ensuring that every student has the resources they need to succeed. With the opening of applications for TAP, STEM scholarships, and the FAFSA, families across the state gain access to critical support that makes higher education more affordable and attainable. The Commission applauds Governor Hochul’s leadership in expanding opportunity and reducing barriers for New York students.”

New York's Association of Private Colleges President Donna Stelling-Gurnett said, "From advocating for all students to have access to TAP to promoting important resources that will help break down barriers and open doors, APC remains committed to working with our partners to ensure higher education is more affordable and accessible for students and their families. All New Yorkers should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, and we encourage prospective students to explore the state and federal support available to help get them on the right path."

Students applying for the 2026–27 academic year are encouraged to submit their financial aid applications as soon as possible. The 2026–27 FAFSA and New York State Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) applications are open until June 30, 2027. Those seeking TAP assistance for the current 2025–26 academic year must submit their applications by June 30, 2026.

Students interested in the NYS STEM Incentive Program for the 2026–27 academic year must apply by August 15, 2026.

For detailed information regarding eligibility, application guidelines, and additional resources, students and families are encouraged to visit the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) website at hesc.ny.gov.