HELP Conference 2025 in Jupiter, FL: Join Leaders Addressing the Root Causes of Chronic Disease
HELP Conference 2025, co-presented by The Plantrician Project & Healthy Heart Nation, takes place Oct 10–12 in Jupiter, FL. Join this transformative event.
The HELP Conference goes beyond traditional lectures to create a powerful space for learning, connection, and collaboration. Attendees will engage with a diverse lineup of clinical experts, researchers, policymakers, educators, faith-based leaders, and innovators from health systems and community organizations. Together, they will address the pressing challenges of stress, food insecurity, and health disparities, while spotlighting solutions that can be put into practice at every level of society.
Highlights of the 2025 program include:
*Expert-led keynotes and panels on the latest science and community-based strategies
*Interactive workshops offering practical tools for change
*Networking opportunities to foster cross-sector partnerships and new collaborations
*Stories from the field that illustrate the power of lived experience in shaping public health solutions
*Six (6) delicious and healthy meals are included with registration
*CME credits available for eligible sessions
“HELP is more than a conference—it’s a movement to change the way we approach chronic disease by addressing the root causes and lifting up community-driven solutions,” said the conference planning team.
In-person spots are limited - register today to secure your place at HELP Conference 2025.
For details and registration, visit: www.thehelpconference.org
About The Plantrician Project
The Plantrician Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting whole food, plant-based nutrition for both human and planetary health. Its mission is to educate, equip, and empower healthcare practitioners, educators, and students to advocate for this dietary pattern, recognizing its benefits in preventing and reversing diet-related diseases. The project focuses on building a network of healthcare professionals who are competent and committed to incorporating plant-based nutrition into their practice. For more information, please visit https://plantricianproject.org/
About Healthy Heart Nation
Healthy Heart Nation is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing cardiovascular disease through evidence-based education, lifestyle interventions, and community engagement. Their mission is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals to take proactive steps toward heart health through nutrition, movement, and wellness practices, fostering long-term, sustainable health outcomes. For more information, please visit https://myhhn.org/
What's Different About the HELP Conference? Updates from Columbus Batiste, MD
