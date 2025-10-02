HELP Conference 2025 in Jupiter, FL: Join Leaders Addressing the Root Causes of Chronic Disease

The Plantrician Project and Healthy Heart Nation

HELP Conference 2025, co-presented by The Plantrician Project & Healthy Heart Nation, takes place Oct 10–12 in Jupiter, FL. Join this transformative event.

HELP is more than a conference—it’s a movement to change the way we approach chronic disease by addressing the root causes and lifting up community-driven solutions.”
— HELP Conference Planning Team
JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HELP Conference, a national convening of leaders dedicated to tackling the root causes of chronic disease, will take place October 10–12, 2025, at the Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida. With the conference just days away, organizers invite participants to be part of this transformative experience. The event is co-presented by The Plantrician Project and Healthy Heart Nation.

The HELP Conference goes beyond traditional lectures to create a powerful space for learning, connection, and collaboration. Attendees will engage with a diverse lineup of clinical experts, researchers, policymakers, educators, faith-based leaders, and innovators from health systems and community organizations. Together, they will address the pressing challenges of stress, food insecurity, and health disparities, while spotlighting solutions that can be put into practice at every level of society.

Highlights of the 2025 program include:
*Expert-led keynotes and panels on the latest science and community-based strategies
*Interactive workshops offering practical tools for change
*Networking opportunities to foster cross-sector partnerships and new collaborations
*Stories from the field that illustrate the power of lived experience in shaping public health solutions
*Six (6) delicious and healthy meals are included with registration
*CME credits available for eligible sessions

In-person spots are limited - register today to secure your place at HELP Conference 2025.

For details and registration, visit: www.thehelpconference.org

About The Plantrician Project
The Plantrician Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting whole food, plant-based nutrition for both human and planetary health. Its mission is to educate, equip, and empower healthcare practitioners, educators, and students to advocate for this dietary pattern, recognizing its benefits in preventing and reversing diet-related diseases. The project focuses on building a network of healthcare professionals who are competent and committed to incorporating plant-based nutrition into their practice. For more information, please visit https://plantricianproject.org/

About Healthy Heart Nation
Healthy Heart Nation is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing cardiovascular disease through evidence-based education, lifestyle interventions, and community engagement. Their mission is to empower individuals and healthcare professionals to take proactive steps toward heart health through nutrition, movement, and wellness practices, fostering long-term, sustainable health outcomes. For more information, please visit https://myhhn.org/

What's Different About the HELP Conference? Updates from Columbus Batiste, MD

About

The Plantrician Project Mission: To educate, equip and empower our physicians, healthcare practitioners and other health influencers with knowledge about the indisputable benefits of whole food, plant-based nutrition. A nation—and a world—in which all physicians, healthcare providers and, health influencers have embraced the dietary paradigm shift to a whole food, plant-based diet; in turn, effectively promoting patient and client adoption of this health-protecting, disease-fighting way of living. The result: the transformation and regeneration of human health, health care, and the food ecosystem. We Value: *optimal health *evidence-based information about whole food, plant-based nutrition *the power of the whole food, plant-based plate to optimize the health of the interconnected food ecosystem *the exponential impact of physicians and healthcare providers to transform individuals, families, and communities by prescribing food as medicine *the role of each local healthcare organization and provider to become the true resource for optimal health in their community *the potential of regenerative organic agriculture to restore soil and human health, thereby preserving our world’s precious natural resources *stewardship of resources to optimize the health of the whole *community, unity, and collaboration *honoring the inherent value of the individual

The Plantrician Project

