HELP Conference 2025 in Jupiter, FL: Join Leaders Addressing the Root Causes of Chronic Disease

The Plantrician Project Mission: To educate, equip and empower our physicians, healthcare practitioners and other health influencers with knowledge about the indisputable benefits of whole food, plant-based nutrition. A nation—and a world—in which all physicians, healthcare providers and, health influencers have embraced the dietary paradigm shift to a whole food, plant-based diet; in turn, effectively promoting patient and client adoption of this health-protecting, disease-fighting way of living. The result: the transformation and regeneration of human health, health care, and the food ecosystem. We Value: *optimal health *evidence-based information about whole food, plant-based nutrition *the power of the whole food, plant-based plate to optimize the health of the interconnected food ecosystem *the exponential impact of physicians and healthcare providers to transform individuals, families, and communities by prescribing food as medicine *the role of each local healthcare organization and provider to become the true resource for optimal health in their community *the potential of regenerative organic agriculture to restore soil and human health, thereby preserving our world’s precious natural resources *stewardship of resources to optimize the health of the whole *community, unity, and collaboration *honoring the inherent value of the individual

