Nominations Open for the 2026 John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities by Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation

The John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award presented by The Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation

The Plantrician Project - Planting the Seeds of Change

Vitamix Foundation

The Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation Announce Opening of Nominations for the 2026 John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities, due December 12, 2025.

We are thrilled to open nominations for the 2026 John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award as a celebration of visionary leaders advancing community health through the power of plant-based nutrition.”
— Natalie Haynes, Executive Director, Vitamix Foundation
BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plantrician Project, in partnership with the Vitamix Foundation, is proud to announce the opening of nominations for the 2026 John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities, honoring individuals who are transforming lives and improving health outcomes through plant-based nutrition and lifestyle medicine, especially within underserved communities.

This prestigious award celebrates the legacy of John Barnard, retired long-time CEO of Vitamix, whose visionary leadership and lifelong commitment to community well-being continue to inspire change-makers nationwide. The award recognizes individuals who are expanding access to whole-food, plant-based solutions and building healthier, more resilient communities.

Award Overview

The John Barnard Uplifting Communities Award honors one U.S.-based community leader whose work demonstrates measurable impact in advancing nutrition and health equity. Nominees must have at least two years of service in a community and operate under the umbrella of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The selected honoree will receive:
*$25,000 unrestricted funding to support or expand their community-based, plant-forward initiatives
*A custom award commemorating their impact and John Barnard’s legacy
*National recognition through features in The Plantrician Project and Vitamix Foundation publications, social media, and The International Journal of Disease Reversal and Prevention
*Travel and accommodations to attend the 2026 Power of the Plate Conference, presented by The Plantrician Project, where the award will be presented

Nomination Details:
Nominations Open: Wednesday, November 10, 2025
Submission Deadline: Friday, December 12, 2025
Award Announcement: February 2026
Award Presentation: May 14–17, 2026 at the Power of the Plate Conference in San Diego, CA

Eligibility Highlights:
*Minimum two years of community-based service
*Proven impact in advancing whole-food, plant-based nutrition and/or lifestyle medicine
*Focus on underserved or under-resourced populations
*Work conducted under a U.S. based 501(c)(3) organization

Nomination Requirements:
*Completed nomination form
*One letter of support
*501(c)(3) IRS determination letter

Full award details and the official nomination form are available at:
https://plantricianproject.org/vitamix-plantrician-john-barnard-uplifting-communities-award

About the John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities
Established in partnership by The Plantrician Project and the Vitamix Foundation, this annual award honors the enduring legacy of John Barnard by recognizing community leaders who embody his vision: creating lasting change through accessible, whole-food, plant-based nutrition.

While one honoree is selected each year, all nominees may be featured in The Plantrician Project Community Stories series, spotlighting the extraordinary work being done across the country to advance health equity and nutrition education.

Nominations are now open for the John Barnard Award for Uplifting Communities! Due December 12, 2025

About

The Plantrician Project Mission: To educate, equip and empower our physicians, healthcare practitioners and other health influencers with knowledge about the indisputable benefits of whole food, plant-based nutrition. A nation—and a world—in which all physicians, healthcare providers and, health influencers have embraced the dietary paradigm shift to a whole food, plant-based diet; in turn, effectively promoting patient and client adoption of this health-protecting, disease-fighting way of living. The result: the transformation and regeneration of human health, health care, and the food ecosystem. We Value: *optimal health *evidence-based information about whole food, plant-based nutrition *the power of the whole food, plant-based plate to optimize the health of the interconnected food ecosystem *the exponential impact of physicians and healthcare providers to transform individuals, families, and communities by prescribing food as medicine *the role of each local healthcare organization and provider to become the true resource for optimal health in their community *the potential of regenerative organic agriculture to restore soil and human health, thereby preserving our world’s precious natural resources *stewardship of resources to optimize the health of the whole *community, unity, and collaboration *honoring the inherent value of the individual

The Plantrician Project

