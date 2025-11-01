Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Crash, Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


CASE#: 25B2006000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 10/31/2025 @ approximately 0054 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 northbound, MM 6, Hartford VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drug, Grossly Negligent Operation, Leaving the Scene of an Accident



ACCUSED: Mark Moyer                                                

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Parrish, FL



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks, received a 911 call reporting a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 northbound, MM 6, Hartford VT. The caller reported to have witnessed erratic operation before the crash. Troopers and EMS responded and identified the operator as Mark Moyer (65). Investigation revealed that Moyer was traveling northbound when he departed the roadway and entered the median near mile marker 4.55, entered back onto the northbound lanes, crossed over both the travel lanes and struck the guardrail on the right side near mile marker 4.65, crossed back over the travel lanes and left the roadway entering the median near mile marker 4.75, entered the roadway the wrong way in the southbound lane, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes, and continued driving. Moyer then departed the northbound lanes into the median again, coming to a final rest due to disabling damage near mile marker 6.4. Throughout interaction with law enforcement, Moyer was displaying signs of impairment. Moyer was medically evaluated and cleared by EMS. At the conclusion of investigation, Moyer was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Moyer was transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Moyer was issued citation to answer to the above charges and released.




COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  01/13/2025 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included





Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933


