ChristianaCare & hunterAI Share Fast ROI with AI Supply Chain Analytics at Chicago AHRMM Lunch & Learn
How to Watch: When: October 15, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM CT Location: Online via Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 256 199 200 785 7 Password: ei252b54
Luis Forero, Head of Supply Chain, ChristianaCare (formerly RUSH University Medical Center)
Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at hunterAI
Together they will present a peer-led case study on how ChristianaCare leveraged AI-powered analytics to recover historic and eliminate future hidden financial leakage, accelerate returns, and lay the foundation for long-term supply chain transformation.
Key themes:
• AI is Now – SaaS-enabled analytics delivering value without deep IT integration.
• Fast ROI – How AI in supply chain can show results in weeks, not years.
• Scalable Beyond Finance – From AP Anomalies to Rebates & GPO Admin Fees, AI unlocks multi-category savings.
• Pragmatic & Low Risk – Cost-effective AI use cases are deployable without straining internal IT resources.
Why attend?
Gain a practical, real-world perspective on how AI is reshaping healthcare supply chains—delivering fast, measurable, low-risk returns and sustainable impact across multiple spend categories.
This event follows Gartner’s recent acknowledgments of hunterAI:
• inclusion in Market Guide for Spend Analytics Solutions - May 2025
• as a Cool Vendor, Procurement Sourcing Technology - Aug 2025
• inclusion in Market Guide for Healthcare Provider Supply Chain Data and Analytics Solutions - Sept 2025
These recognitions highlight hunterAI as one of the leading players shaping the spend analytics market.
