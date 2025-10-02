ChristianaCare & hunterAI Share Fast ROI with AI Supply Chain Analytics at Chicago AHRMM Lunch & Learn

Lunch & Learn Speakers Scan for the Lunch & Learn Meeting Link

How to Watch: When: October 15, 2025 | 12:00–1:00 PM CT Location: Online via Microsoft Teams Meeting ID: 256 199 200 785 7 Password: ei252b54

This is a highly accessible application of AI in Supply Chain that can be applied to every Health System, the mission is the same, Save Money to Save & Improve Lives” — Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, CEO & Founder of hunterAI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago AHRMM invites Healthcare Supply Chain professionals to it's upcoming Lunch & Learn featuring ChristianaCare Head of Supply Chain and hunterAI CEO:Luis Forero, Head of Supply Chain, ChristianaCare (formerly RUSH University Medical Center)Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, Chief Executive Officer & Founder at hunterAITogether they will present a peer-led case study on how ChristianaCare leveraged AI-powered analytics to recover historic and eliminate future hidden financial leakage, accelerate returns, and lay the foundation for long-term supply chain transformation.Key themes:• AI is Now – SaaS-enabled analytics delivering value without deep IT integration.• Fast ROI – How AI in supply chain can show results in weeks, not years.• Scalable Beyond Finance – From AP Anomalies to Rebates & GPO Admin Fees, AI unlocks multi-category savings.• Pragmatic & Low Risk – Cost-effective AI use cases are deployable without straining internal IT resources.Why attend?Gain a practical, real-world perspective on how AI is reshaping healthcare supply chains—delivering fast, measurable, low-risk returns and sustainable impact across multiple spend categories.This event follows Gartner’s recent acknowledgments of hunterAI:• inclusion in Market Guide for Spend Analytics Solutions - May 2025• as a Cool Vendor, Procurement Sourcing Technology - Aug 2025• inclusion in Market Guide for Healthcare Provider Supply Chain Data and Analytics Solutions - Sept 2025These recognitions highlight hunterAI as one of the leading players shaping the spend analytics market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.