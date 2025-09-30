hunterAI recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Spend Analytics Solutions, Rated Highest across 5 / 7 Core Capabilities

hunterAI Supplier Core Capabilities Comparison & Rating Executive Value at a Glance

Third Gartner recognition in 2025 underscores momentum from “innovative entrant” to trusted partner for measurable, AI-driven value.

hunterAI turns fragmented procurement and finance data into actions that recover dollars, improve working capital, and de-risk supplier relationships - in weeks, not months.” — Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, CEO & Founder of hunterAI

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hunterAI , a leader in AI-powered spend analytics and financial optimization, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Spend Analytics Solutions (10 September 2025, ID G00807799).Recognition highlightsThe research outlines market direction and profiles vendors helping procurement and finance teams gain near real-time, actionable insights across disparate data sources. It also provides a table with supplier capabilities comparison, where each capability ranges from 0 being no functionality to 5 being significant support for the capability. In the evaluation, hunterAI was rated as providing significant support across five out of seven supplier capabilities Gartner defines as critical for spend analytics solutions validating the company’s unique approach and rapid momentum in the procurement technology space.This recognition validates our focus on healthcare and enterprise procurement, where CFOs and supply-chain leaders are under immense pressure to drive efficiency, reduce leakage, and capture new sources of value. hunterAI’s platform is not just about analytics – it is about closing the loop from data to decision to measurable impact.Why Spend Analytics Matters NowSpend analytics, according to Gartner, has become a cornerstone of modern procurement. The firm notes that robust solutions in this space “enable both strategic and operational procurement decision making and management,” and that investing in advanced tools can “enhance efficiency, drive cost savings, and support strategic decision-making.”hunterAI’s recognition in the report reflects its ability to do exactly that: transform raw spend data into actionable insights that directly improve financial outcomes. Within the report, Gartner positions hunterAI as a solution provider uniquely focused on fast time-to-value: "hunterAI is well-suited for midsize organizations and large enterprises seeking fast, actionable insights with minimal IT overhead and disruption.”This is hunterAI’s third Gartner mention in 2025, following recognition earlier this year (May) and in August’s Cool Vendors in Sourcing and Procurement Technology, 2025 report, reflecting sustained market traction and customer impact.“Being recognized in this Market Guide - our third Gartner acknowledgement this year - reinforces what customers tell us daily: they need fast, enterprise scalable and trustworthy outcomes from AI, not another long integration project” said Jeffrey Heenan-Jalil, CEO & Founder of hunterAI. “hunterAI turns fragmented procurement and finance data into actions that recover dollars, improve working capital, and de-risk supplier relationships - in weeks, not months.”Access the researchGartner subscribers can read the Market Guide for Spend Analytics Solutions (10 September 2025, ID G00807799). The guide includes vendor profiles and market recommendations for organizations scaling data-driven procurement.About hunterAIhunterAI is a cloud-native AI platform that transforms fragmented financial and procurement data into actionable business outcomes. Its SaaS modules - AnomalyHunt, CapitalEdge, ContractIQ, and ClassifyCore - help organizations detect payment discrepancies, recover rebates, optimize working capital, and maintain continuous spend under management. With a strong presence across healthcare systems, and global consulting partners, hunterAI is redefining how procurement and finance leaders unlock value at speed and scale. Trusted by healthcare systems, enterprises, and consulting partners, hunterAI delivers measurable ROI within weeks while establishing a durable foundation for procurement transformation. Learn more at hunterai.com.Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research consists of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact; it is provided “as is” without warranties of any kind. Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

