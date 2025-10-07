Northtowne Cycling + Fitness Announces New Ownership

Derek Stepanek (left) and new owner, Derek Meier (right) at the Northtowne Cycling + Fitness store on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northtowne Cycling + Fitness , a Cedar Rapids business serving area cyclists for more than 100 years, has a new owner. Derek Meier of Cedar Rapids has officially acquired the store from longtime owners Derek and Jodi Stepanek.Founded in 1925, Northtowne has become a cornerstone of the local cycling scene, recognized for its knowledgeable staff, quality gear, and role in building Iowa’s vibrant bike culture. Meier says he was drawn not only to the strength of the business but to its mission."This decision was about more than acquiring a strong business; Northtowne’s reputation, loyal customer base, and operational excellence speak for themselves. What truly inspired me was the mission: helping people live happier and healthier lives through cycling and fitness. That purpose aligns deeply with my own values and vision, and it’s why I’m so excited about this next chapter," said Meier.Meier also expressed gratitude to Derek and Jodi Stepanek for their decades of leadership and dedication."Derek, Jodi, and the entire Stepanek family’s leadership, vision, and integrity have shaped Northtowne into a trusted and welcoming space for riders of all kinds. Their character is woven into the fabric of this business, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to build on what they’ve created and carry that legacy forward," said Meier.Northtowne has been Iowa’s e-bike category leader for over a decade, with the category expected to drive double-digit industry growth over the next six years."Cedar Rapids has always embraced cycling, not just as a sport, but as a way of life. My goal is to preserve everything that makes Northtowne special while continuing to evolve with the needs of our community. Whether you’re a lifelong cyclist or just discovering the joy of riding, Northtowne will remain your trusted home for expert service, quality gear, and genuine connection," said Meier.Meier officially took over operations on October 1, 2025. Plans are underway for a community open house in early November at the Northtowne Cycling + Fitness store.# # #About Northtowne Cycling + FitnessIn business since 1925, Northtowne is a locally-owned and operated independent bike dealer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Their success and customer loyalty have come from their broad selection, deep product knowledge, exceptional customer experience, and passionate community advocacy.To learn more, visit http://www.northtownebikes.com/

