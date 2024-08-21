Northtowne Cycling + Fitness Announces Ownership Opportunity

A leading independent bike dealer in eastern Iowa opens the search for a new owner.

We’ve worked to position the business for continued success, and now is a great time to transition to a new leader to start the next 100 years.” — Derek Stepanek

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northtowne Cycling + Fitness , a long-time cornerstone of the eastern Iowa cycling community, is beginning the search for a new owner.Current owners, Derek and Jodi Stepanek, are the fourth generation of family members to operate Northtowne, now in its 99th year of serving area cyclists. The Stepaneks are ready to start building community in different ways than owning a retail business, but want to continue the bike store’s legacy with a new owner.“I love what I do and have passionately served as a store leader for 28 years. We’re proud to be a part of the thriving, vibrant bike culture that Cedar Rapids and the state of Iowa are known for,” says Derek. “But we’re ready to move to the next stage in our lives and want the shop to continue as a mainstay for the local biking community.”Northtowne is well-recognized and positioned to continue its success, presenting a unique opportunity for someone looking to take over an established, local business with a loyal customer base. It has been consistently recognized by the National Bike Dealer Association (NBDA) for decades as one of America’s Best Bike Shops.“We’ve worked to position the business for continued success, and now is a great time to transition to a new leader to start the next 100 years,” says Derek.The Stepaneks recently implemented a rebrand with a new logo and a fresh look to their building. Their long-time relationships with some of the biggest bicycle manufacturers in the business, including Aventon, Cannondale, Gazelle, Giant, Marin, and Specialized, ensure the shop offers the latest products, parts, and services.Northtowne has also been Iowa’s e-bike category leader for over a decade, the category driving industry growth that is predicting double-digit increases for the next six years.“It’s been fun and energizing to be at the forefront of this technology,” said Jodi. “E-bikes are such a game changer for so many people, helping them to get out and enjoy riding a bike more often, with more people and for so many fun reasons.”The Stepaneks are excited to make this announcement and plan to be involved as needed to support and ensure a smooth transition and continued service excellence.Those interested in learning more about the opportunity are encouraged to visit www.northtownebikes.com/to/OwnNorthtowne and contact Trev Adair at Pinnacle Realty at 319-550-2125 or trev@pinnaclerealtyia.com.# # #About Northtowne Cycling + FitnessIn business since 1925, Northtowne is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated independent bike dealer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Their success and customer loyalty have come from their broad selection, deep product knowledge, exceptional customer experience, and passionate community advocacy.To learn more, visit http://www.northtownebikes.com/

Northtowne Announcement from Derek and Jodi Stepanek

