OVERFINCH INVESTS IN NEW PRODUCTS AND COMMITS TO NEW GLOBAL MARKETS

The original Range Rover customiser, Overfinch, celebrates 50 years in business, with significant product and business expansion plans announced today.

As we mark 50 years of Overfinch, the business and brand continues to grow as we invest in product development, in our Heritage business and in key regions such as North America and the Middle East.” — Kevin Sloane, Chairman & CEO

● All new Holland & Holland Royal Edition confirmed

● Latest in the Heritage line of commissions to be world’s most expensive Range Rover

● International expansion of the Overfinch brand continues with new showroom in Abu Dhabi

● New investment in UK centre of excellence in Wetherby

● Celebrating 50 years of unrivalled UK craftsmanship and bespoke excellence

St. John’s Wood, London, 2 October 2025 - The original Range Rover customiser, Overfinch, celebrates 50 years in business this year, with significant product and business expansion plans announced today.

Since the business was established in Farnham, Surrey in 1975, the company has grown from selling small numbers of bespoke Range Rovers to become a truly international business, with the capabilities to take commissions on a spectrum of Range Rover and Land Rover models. This expansion has seen showrooms and retail partnerships established in North America, western and eastern Europe, the Nordics and the Middle-East. That expansion continues in 2025 with the opening of an all-new showroom in Abu Dhabi, further cementing Overfinch’s presence in the region.

Speaking from the company’s headquarters in London’s St. John’s Wood, Chairman & CEO, Kevin Sloane said: “As proud custodians of the Overfinch brand for the past two decades, we are delighted to mark 50 years as the original customisers of the world’s most iconic SUVs. As we enter the last quarter of 2025, we report stellar business performance and growth for the last financial year. We’ve achieved healthy profits and continue to invest in product development, in our Heritage business and in developing international sales channels in key regions such as North America and the Middle East. These developments will bear fruit through the rest of the year and into 2026, making for continued growth and success as we enter the brand’s second half-century.”

Later this year, Overfinch will reimagine one of the most quintessential British luxury automotive collaborations with a Holland & Holland limited edition Range Rover. In 2024, a five-year partnership was announced between Overfinch and Holland & Holland, re-igniting a partnership between the gunmaker and Britain’s most celebrated SUVs dating back to the 1980s. More details on the new Holland & Holland edition - dubbed ‘the most luxuriously enhanced Range Rover ever built’ - will be released later this year, with further models to follow, including a limited edition Defender by Overfinch.

As part of the company’s celebration of historic Land Rover and Range Rover models, the Overfinch Heritage line, which redefines and restores the most collectible of classic examples, is developing a reimagined version of one of the most coveted classic Range Rovers. The ‘new’ model, to be revealed in full in 2026 will be the most valuable Range Rover by Overfinch to date, if not the most expensive ever sold. Further details will be released early in the new year.

Overfinch’s technical centre of excellence since 2010 has been located in Wetherby in West Yorkshire, UK. This is the nerve centre of all Overfinch’s product operations, in terms of enhanced Range Rover and Defender models and also of the delicate craftsmanship demanded of the Overfinch Heritage line. Continued and on-going investment in the facility and its people help maintain Overfinch’s position, globally, as the original and most coveted of all customiser brands in the Land Rover sphere.

