MSI Expands Leadership Team with Former Federal Execs to Strengthen Strategy, Finance, IT, & Human Capital Capabilities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSI, a leading consulting firm serving the federal government, today announced a major expansion of its leadership team, welcoming three distinguished former federal executives whose combined decades of experience will enhance the firm’s solutions and services for its clients.Dave Mader, Strategy and PerformanceDave Mader brings more than three decades of federal service, including senior roles at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As OMB’s Controller and Associate Director for Management, he led government-wide efforts on financial management, acquisition, and performance improvement. At IRS, he served as Assistant Deputy Commissioner and led modernization initiatives impacting taxpayer services nationwide. Mader also spent time in the private sector advising government clients on performance and management reforms. At MSI, he will support the Strategy and Performance practice, helping agencies strengthen outcomes and accountability.Teresa Hunter, FinanceTeresa Hunter is a seasoned financial leader who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at the IRS. Over her career, she directed multibillion-dollar budgets, drove audit readiness, and led efforts to modernize financial systems and strengthen fiscal integrity. Hunter’s expertise in both strategic planning and hands-on execution has been widely recognized across the federal CFO community. At MSI, she will lead the Finance practice, focusing on helping agencies modernize financial operations, enhance stewardship, and comply with evolving statutory and OMB requirements.Darren Ash, IT and Digital TransformationDarren Ash is a veteran technology and management executive with extensive experience at the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture. At Interior, he served as Chief Information Officer, leading enterprise IT modernization, cybersecurity, and data management efforts across a complex and geographically diverse mission. At USDA, he held senior leadership positions driving digital transformation, advancing shared services, and improving program delivery through technology. Earlier in his career, Ash also served at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where he championed enterprise architecture and IT governance reforms. At MSI, he will guide the IT and Digital Transformation practice solution set, helping agencies modernize legacy systems, strengthen cybersecurity, and improve digital services for the public.“MSI has always been committed to helping government leaders solve their most complex management and mission challenges,” said Dan Heckman, Chief Executive Officer of MSI. “By bringing on this extraordinary team of leaders—each with deep experience navigating the realities of federal operations—we’re further strengthening our ability to deliver practical, innovative solutions that improve performance across government.”Together, the new leaders bring decades of expertise in federal budgeting, financial management, IT modernization, digital transformation, and workforce strategy. Their knowledge of government priorities and operations will help MSI continue to partner with agencies on initiatives that demand both vision and execution.This expansion underscores MSI’s long-standing mission: to combine hands-on federal experience with forward-looking innovation to rapidly help the government work better for the American people.MSI is a strategy-first, innovation-forward consultancy that helps government agencies achieve mission outcomes. We are curious and energetic, and combine a data-driven approach with collaborative teams to create fresh new perspectives and solutions for public sector organizations. To learn the latest, follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.