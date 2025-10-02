GrainChain Expands into Guatemala to Drive Digital Transformation in the Coffee Sector

Historic milestone: First application of GrainChain solutions in Guatemala’s coffee sector with FECCEG and Exportadora de Café Especial. Integrated platforms: Silosys, Trumodity, Seed Audit, and HarvX proved efficiency, transparency, and traceability.

GrainChain begins operations in Guatemala, partnering with FECCEG to digitalize coffee supply chains and expand its global footprint.

GrainChain’s expansion into Guatemala marks a key milestone, bringing transparency, efficiency, and trust to one of the world’s top coffee origins for producers and international buyers.” — Luis Macias, CEO of GrainChain

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrainChain Expands into Guatemala, Bringing Digital Transformation to the Coffee Sector



GrainChain officially begins operations in Guatemala with the implementation of its technology solutions at the Federación Comercializadora de Café Especial de Guatemala (FECCEG) and the Exportadora de Café Especial de Guatemala S.A., marking the company’s entry into a new market and its continued expansion across Latin America.

Expanding GrainChain’s footprint

With operations already established in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Brazil, Guatemala becomes the latest country where GrainChain is driving the digital transformation of complex value chains. The company’s entry highlights its commitment to building trust, efficiency, and transparency across critical industries in the region.

A new era for Guatemalan coffee

Between September 1 and 6, GrainChain deployed its platforms at FECCEG and the Exportadora de Café Especial de Guatemala S.A., covering headquarters and branches in Joyabaj, El Vergel, Malacatán, and Bocacosta.

The implemented tools —SiloSys Transformaciones, Trumodity, Seed Audit, Seed Audit Producer, and HarvX— digitalize every stage of the coffee value chain, from grain intake and transformation to logistics and export.

A collaborative launch

This milestone was made possible thanks to Heifer International, which after successful collaborations in Honduras introduced GrainChain to Heifer Guatemala and FECCEG. Importantly, Heifer Guatemala is covering the first year of implementation costs, ensuring producers can immediately benefit from digitalization.

Additionally, Servitein Agro played a vital role as a strategically and technology promoter, supporting the integration and training of technical and administrative teams throughout the implementation process.

Sector impact

“Expanding into Guatemala marks an exciting step for GrainChain. Our technology is now powering one of the most important coffee origins in the world, enabling transparency, efficiency, and trust for thousands of producers and international buyers.”

— Luis Macias, CEO of GrainChain

“This implementation shows that innovation is a key driver of competitiveness for Guatemalan specialty coffee in global markets.”

— Representative of FECCEG

About GrainChain

GrainChain is a global supply-chain solutions company building trust-by-design infrastructure for complex value chains across multiple sectors. Its platforms combine blockchain, smart contracts, and IoT-enabled systems to provide transparency, efficiency, and security across industries.

GrainChain’s portfolio includes solutions for commodity transactions, inventory management, traceability, logistics, financing and settlement. In addition, the company has expanded into other fintech and digital infrastructure initiatives that serve industries outside of agriculture, reflecting its versatility and commitment to driving innovation across multiple markets.

About FECCEG

The Federación Comercializadora de Café Especial de Guatemala represents more than 950 members from indigenous communities and agricultural cooperatives. It exports to 12 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

About Heifer International

For over 80 years, Heifer International has worked with communities worldwide to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth. By supporting smallholder farmers with training, resources, and market access, Heifer helps build resilient livelihoods and strengthens local economies. In Central America, Heifer plays a key role in empowering coffee-producing families and fostering sustainable agricultural development.

