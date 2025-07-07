GrainChain Signs Agreement with Banco Atlántida and CONFIANZA to Expand Financing Access for Honduran Producers

GrainChain partners with Banco Atlántida and CONFIANZA to expand financing and strengthen its leadership in Central America’s agri-supply chain.

“At GrainChain, we believe that true financial inclusion starts with trust and technology.” — Luis Macías -GrainChain CEO

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrainChain Inc., a leader in digital agricultural supply chain technology, has joined forces with Banco Atlántida and CONFIANZA S.A.-FGR to launch a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening financial access and digital infrastructure for producers across Honduras.

The agreement, signed in Tegucigalpa, marks a milestone in the modernization of the agricultural financing sector. Through this collaboration, GrainChain will provide cutting-edge blockchain and IoT-enabled platforms to digitize and streamline contract execution, traceability, and financing distribution. These tools ensure transparency and efficiency while reducing the risk and cost of borrowing for small and medium-sized producers.

Banco Atlántida: A Pillar of Agricultural Finance

Founded in 1913, Banco Atlántida is not only the largest agricultural lender in Honduras, but also one of the oldest and most respected financial institutions in Central America. With a century-long legacy of supporting economic development and rural advancement, the bank plays a pivotal role in financing agricultural producers, especially in underserved regions. This new agreement further solidifies its leadership in driving inclusive and innovation-driven financing strategies.

A Commitment to Inclusive Innovation

This partnership is aligned with Banco Atlántida’s commitment to digital transformation and financial inclusion. CONFIANZA will expand its portfolio of accessible credit guarantees, while GrainChain’s technology will bring advanced automation, traceability, and real-time data management to the agricultural value chain.

“This alliance demonstrates our firm commitment to building inclusive systems that promote transparency and efficiency,” said Alexa Foglia, Vice President of Banco Comercial Pyme de Banco Atlántida. “With GrainChain’s innovative platforms, we’re opening new doors for producers who have historically faced barriers to formal financing.”

Supporting Producers with Practical Tools and Real Impact

Francisco Fortin, General Manager of CONFIANZA S.A.-FGR, noted the significance of the partnership: “By combining accessible guarantees with proven digital technology, we’re enabling a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for agriculture in Honduras.”

Luis Macias, CEO of GrainChain Inc., emphasized the broader strategic vision:

“At GrainChain, we believe that true financial inclusion starts with trust and technology. This agreement allows us to empower more producers with real-time access to capital, verifiable data, and efficient market connections. With these alliances, our intention is to overtake the agricultural market in Central America across multiple supply chains — giving us the strength, traceability, and transparency to dominate both domestic and international trade.”

Driving Scalable Transformation

With this collaboration, Banco Atlántida strengthens its position as a regional leader in agricultural financing innovation. The bank will offer flexible, secure loans backed by transparent data and streamlined processes. CONFIANZA’s guarantees, combined with GrainChain’s platform, will help reduce risk and unlock new growth opportunities for the country’s vital agri sector.



Empowered by Strategic Investors

GrainChain’s growth and global impact have been made possible thanks to the strategic backing of leading investors, including Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), Pelion Ventures, and Eden Block Ventures.

About Beyond, Inc.

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), formerly Overstock.com, is a technology-driven online retail and digital commerce company focused on building and operating scalable e-commerce platforms and supply chain infrastructure. Beyond’s support of GrainChain aligns with its mission to foster innovation and integrity in markets that benefit from increased transparency, traceability, and decentralization.

About Pelion Ventures

Pelion Ventures is a U.S.-based early-stage venture capital firm known for backing some of the most successful enterprise and SaaS technology companies. With a portfolio that includes high-growth innovators such as Cloudflare, Reductive, and Weave, Pelion focuses on helping entrepreneurs build category-defining platforms. Their investment in GrainChain reflects their belief in the future of digital infrastructure for global agriculture and supply chain finance.

About Eden Block Ventures

Eden Block is a research-led blockchain investment firm that backs pioneering companies at the forefront of decentralization, infrastructure, and digital value exchange. With a focus on real-world use cases and long-term innovation, Eden Block supports mission-driven founders reshaping legacy systems — making them a natural fit for GrainChain’s global agricultural mission.



About GrainChain Inc.

GrainChain is a global Agri Tech company that develops blockchain and IoT-driven platforms for commodity supply chains. Its systems increase transparency, streamline financial processes, and improve the traceability of agricultural products from field to market.

Media Contact:

Armando Franco

GrainChain Inc.

Email: info@grainchain.io

Website: www.grainchain.io

