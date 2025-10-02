Baylor College of Medicine Migrates Blackbaud CRM to Concourse Cloud

Concourse brought deep domain expertise, transparent collaboration, and an incredibly smooth migration experience. We now have a faster, more secure platform that sets us up for long-term success.” — Stacey Cook

LYNNWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concourse Hosting today announced the successful conversion and migration of Baylor College of Medicine ’s fundraising systems—including a transition from Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge to Blackbaud CRM—into Concourse’s managed private cloud platform. The migration marks a significant infrastructure development for Baylor’s advancement operations and data strategy, helping ensure enhanced performance, scalability, and cybersecurity for one of the nation’s most respected academic medical institutions.The Concourse team worked closely with Stacey Cook, Vice President of Advancement at Baylor College of Medicine, and her internal team to deliver a seamless and secure transition. After several months of planning, optimization, and implementation, the Concourse platform now hosts Baylor’s critical fundraising and donor engagement systems—supporting their mission to advance biomedical research, education, and healthcare.“At Baylor College of Medicine, we needed a hosting partner that not only understood the technical complexity of Blackbaud CRM but also the operational stakes involved in fundraising for a world-class medical institution,” said Cook. “Concourse brought deep domain expertise, transparent collaboration, and an incredibly smooth migration experience. We now have a faster, more secure platform that sets us up for long-term success.”Baylor College of Medicine, based in Houston, Texas, is a leading health sciences university and clinical research institution, consistently ranked among the top medical schools in the country. Its Office of Institutional Advancement depends on high-performance data systems to drive donor engagement, manage campaigns, and support strategic giving initiatives.The migration involved transitioning years of critical donor data, user configurations, and performance-sensitive SQL workloads from legacy infrastructure into Concourse’s hardened, compliance-ready private cloud environment, optimized for Windows and SQL Server applications.“We are honored by the trust Baylor placed in us,” said Glen Kendell, CEO of Concourse Hosting. “This was more than just a data move—it was about enabling a mission. Our goal was to deliver not only a smooth migration, but a platform Baylor can rely on as they scale their impact in the years ahead.”Concourse's fully managed private cloud platform is purpose-built for organizations that require security-first, high-performance environments—particularly in regulated sectors like healthcare, higher education, and nonprofit fundraising. With a team of domain experts and partnerships with best-in-class vendors like CrowdStrike, Dell, Palo Alto, and Rubrik, Concourse delivers tailored infrastructure solutions that meet the highest standards for availability, compliance, and security.About Baylor College of MedicineBaylor College of Medicine is a top-tier academic health sciences center located in Houston, Texas. With a strong focus on research, education, and patient care, Baylor is home to nationally recognized programs in genomics, neuroscience, oncology, and more. Its fundraising operations support groundbreaking work that benefits both local and global communities.About Concourse HostingConcourse Hosting provides a security-first managed private cloud built for mission critical Windows and SQL workloads. Since 2015, our Pacific Northwest team has powered leading nonprofits, healthcare providers, and universities with high performance infrastructure that outpaces—and out secures—“Big Cloud” alternatives. Backed by our PRISM™ Security Framework , dedicated account managers, and transparent pricing, we give clients the speed, compliance, and clarity they need to run faster, safer, and smarter. At Concourse, we don’t just host systems; we safeguard what matters most.For more information, visit: https://concourse-cloud.com

