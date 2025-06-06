Concourse Hosting and GCSIT Announce Strategic Partnership

Concourse and GCSIT partner to offer secure, cost-effective private cloud solutions for mid-sized U.S. businesses.

WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concourse Hosting, LLC, the security-first private cloud purpose-built for business-critical Microsoft systems, and GCSIT , LLC, an engineering-led IT solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Concourse’s managed private cloud solutions to mid-market organizations (100–2,000 employees) across the United States.As mid-sized IT teams contend with rising public cloud costs, escalating cyber threats, and tightening compliance demands, the need for tailored, security-first infrastructure has never been more urgent. A March 2025, IDC research report confirms the shift: organizations using modern private cloud platforms report up to 34% lower infrastructure costs and 98% fewer unplanned outages compared to public cloud environments.This strategic partnership brings together Concourse’s purpose-built private cloud for Microsoft systems and GCSIT’s deep experience serving the mid-market—empowering organizations to modernize legacy infrastructure, secure critical Windows and SQL workloads, and move forward with confidence.“This collaboration represents a key milestone in our expansion strategy,” said Shawn McMichael, Vice President of Business Development at Concourse Hosting. “Mid-market organizations deserve the same security, speed, and reliability that enterprises expect—but delivered with the hands-on support and transparency they rarely get from public cloud. Together with GCSIT, we’re putting that future within reach.”Under the agreement, effective May 12, 2025, GCSIT will work closely with Concourse to market and deliver private cloud services to a growing base of healthcare, nonprofit, public-sector, and commercial clients across the country."We're excited about the opportunity to introduce Concourse's quality hosting solutions to our network," commented Carl Easterday, CRO of GCSIT. "This partnership allows us to enhance our service offerings while helping small and medium businesses access the reliable hosting infrastructure they need to succeed online."A Clearer Path for Mid-Market IT Leaders Starts HereConcourse and GCSIT bring the tools, insight, and support to help IT leaders move with confidence. From first consultation to full deployment, they work closely with clients to map a secure, high-performance path forward—so organizations can move faster, scale smarter, and stay protected.Schedule a complimentary consultation today and receive a custom solution and proposal tailored to your environment.Visit concourse-cloud.com or call (800) 994-1799 to get started.About Concourse Hosting, LLCFounded in 2015 and headquartered in Lynnwood, WA, Concourse Hosting delivers end-to-end managed private-cloud and security services for organizations running mission-critical Windows and SQL applications. Its security-first platform combines high-performance infrastructure, proactive database management, and transparent pricing—helping clients run faster, safer, and smarter.About GCSIT, LLCAnchorage-based GCSIT is a leading IT solutions provider helping small to mid-market organizations modernize their infrastructure with secure, scalable, and cost-effective technologies. From networking and cloud to compliance and continuity, GCSIT empowers its clients to improve operations and accelerate outcomes.Media Contacts:Carl Easterday, Chief Revenue OfficerGCSIT, LLCcarl@gcsit.com | (510) 854-5920

