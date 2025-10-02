MDC reminds ginseng harvesters of season opening and new regulations

Body

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians that the state’s ginseng harvest season runs through Dec. 31.

To be legally harvested, ginseng plants must have three or more true leaves (prongs). Harvesters are required to keep the entire stalk and leaves with the roots until the plants are taken home or to a place of business.

Additionally, the seeds of harvested ginseng must be planted within 100 feet of the parent plant. Ginseng harvest is allowed only on private land and only with the permission of the landowner.

“New this year, anyone harvesting, possessing, or transporting ginseng must have a ginseng harvester permit,” said Brad Hadley, MDC Shannon County conservation agent. “Permits cost $20 for Missouri residents and $150 for nonresidents.”

Also new, anyone shipping or transporting Missouri ginseng out of state must purchase a ginseng certification authorization for $25, he said.

Hadley said this authorization is required before a conservation agent can issue, free of charge, the federally required ginseng certificate of origin. He said both authorizations and certificates of origin apply to specific and indivisible weights of ginseng roots.

“The new ginseng regulations will help MDC better track harvest levels,” said Hadley. “This ensures Missouri’s wild ginseng population remains healthy and available for future generations.”

The updated regulations are designed to ensure that Missouri’s ginseng harvest is sustainable, while maintaining compliance with federal requirements for interstate transport.

Where to Legally Harvest

Harvesting ginseng is prohibited on most state and federal lands.

You may not harvest ginseng on any property owned or managed by MDC.

You may harvest ginseng on privately owned lands with the owner’s permission.

You need the property owner’s permission to search for or collect ginseng. Without permission, you are subject to prosecution for theft and/or trespassing.

Landowner Exemptions

Landowners harvesting ginseng on their property will not be required to have a permit. However, landowners wanting to sell ginseng harvested from their property to a licensed dealer will need to obtain a no-cost Landowner Harvest Authorization Number from MDC.

Landowners wanting to give or sell their harvested ginseng to someone without a Ginseng Dealer Permit will also need to obtain a no-cost Landowner Harvest Authorization Number and have the ginseng certified.

Harvest regulations will apply to all ginseng (including cultivated or woods grown) instead of wild ginseng only.

Ginseng harvester permits and certification authorizations may be purchased from permit vendors, online at mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s MO Hunting app.

For more details on Missouri’s ginseng regulations, visit mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/wild-ginseng-harvest-regulations or contact your local conservation agent.