USACE's Storm Risk Reduction Project in Plaquemine Parish Issues a 6.3 Million Dollar Change Order To Cajun-Greenup, JV

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New Orleans to Venice (NOV) 1st Lift Levee and Drainage Canal Relocation Project, a 102.5 million dollar project awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to Cajun-Greenup, JV in 2022, was recently increased with a $6.3 million dollar change order. Greenup Industries received a $6.3 million change order for additional work due to its excellent performance. The contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is ahead of schedule and continues to produce results for the USACE. The change order issued in September (the end of the Federal fiscal year), was facilitated by Greenup, who is familiar with the Federal space. This project, initially planned to be completed by the end of 2026, is ahead of schedule.Greenup Industries is currently working on several contracts with the USACE and specializes in building protection structures and moving levees/drainage canals in Louisiana. Due to their standard for delivering sustainable and cost-effective solutions that balance environmental considerations with industrial construction needs, without compromising on quality, Greenup has been issued this change order.Greenup Industries partnered with Cajun Industries, LLC (Greenup Cajun JV) on a construction contract to build hurricane protection structures and move levees and drainage canals in the New Orleans area. The NOV project aims to fortify Plaquemines Parish's levee system by repairing and restoring existing levees, accelerating the completion of unfinished sections, and reinforcing essential components of the authorized project.Currently along the La Reussite to Myrtle Grove levee reach, the NOV project includes clearing, grubbing, and excavating new drainage canals, placing culverts and drainage structures, building new T-walls and levee ramp crossings, placing levee embankments, geotextile work, turf establishment, and surfacing. The estimated total cost of the project is $108,783,413, after a 6% increase from the original budget of $102.5 million. This project is a cornerstone of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District initiative aimed at enhancing storm risk reduction in the region."Together, we are dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure projects that not only protect lives and property but also contribute to the sustainable development of our region", says Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. "The New Orleans to Venice (NOV) Hurricane Protection project is a multi-phase effort to provide 100-year storm risk reduction for Plaquemines Parish".Greenup Industries, a leading provider of sustainable solutions for environmental and industrial needs, secured the contract with the lowest bid among four contenders, showcasing its commitment to delivering cost-effective solutions without compromising on quality. "The partnership between Greenup Industries and the US Army Corps of Engineers exemplifies our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community resilience," Greenup, says,. "Together, we are dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure projects that not only protect lives and property but also contribute to the sustainable development of our region."About Rodney GreenupRodney Greenup, a New Orleans native, began his career as a mechanical engineer and project manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. With over 25 years of experience in providing project management and technical solutions to large-scale construction and maintenance projects. Under his training program, Greenup Academy, he is teaching business owners how to gain government contracts.About Greenup IndustriesGreenup Industries provides a full range of onboarding solutions, maintenance and design services, and specialty construction services to our diverse set of clients. They offer effective onboarding, reduced costs, accountability, and consistent vetting of vendors. Greenup Industries has clocked over 500,000 safe work man-hours and is the recipient of several awards for safety, including the Gold Medal Award, presented by Shell/Norco; the Contractor Safety Award, presented by CAST, and the Safety Excellence Award, presented by Gulf South Safety Council.

