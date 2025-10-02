Orange Sky Delivers a Powerful Message with New Single ‘Family Love’

Legendary Trinbagonian Reggae-Rock fusion band Orange Sky is back with a heartfelt new single, "Family Love" This new track embodies Orange Sky’s signature “Roots Rock” style where their Caribbean foundation fuses seamlessly with the raw energy of the band’s global experience. 'Family Love' is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms

PORT-OF-SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legendary Trinbagonian Reggae-Rock fusion band Orange Sky is back with a heartfelt new single, “Family Love,” a track that shines a light on one of the most pressing issues in modern society, broken family bonds. With their signature Roots Rock sound blending Reggae, Rock, and Rapso, the band delivers a message as timeless as it is urgent i.e. family is everything. “Family Love” reflects the group’s personal and spiritual journeys, where family has taken center stage. The song is both an observation and a call to action, reminding listeners of the gift of family connections—siblings, parents, children, cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews—and the importance of cherishing them.“Everywhere you go, people are dealing with family fallouts, grudges, and broken ties,” shares Orange Sky bassist Nico (Nicholas Rojas). “This song is about healing that cycle. Life is temporary, why waste it carrying burdens of pride and pain? Family love forever is the answer.”Produced by Joshua ‘Super Youth’ Salcedo and Aaron Marquez of Proden Studios, with executive production by Apex Advertising Caribbean, the single features a special appearance by T and T Yellows. With its roots-driven rhythms and powerful lyrics, “Family Love” embodies Orange Sky’s signature “Roots Rock” style where their Caribbean foundation fuses seamlessly with the raw energy of the band’s global experience.The track also marks a milestone moment in the band’s legacy. As Orange Sky prepares to celebrate 30 years in music in April 2026, members Nigel Rojas (Lead Vocals/Guitar), Nicholas Rojas (Bass & Back-Up Vocals), Dax Cartar (Guitar) and Dion Camacho (Drums) reflect on balancing years of international touring across the U.S., U.K., India, and the Caribbean while raising families back home in T&T. An experience which makes the message of “Family Love” all the more personal.The single is also the first offering from Orange Sky’s upcoming EP, with the official music video now available on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_YuK6iid8c Fans can expect a new chapter in the band’s evolution, filled with the same fearless originality that has kept Orange Sky fresh for three decades.Nico further shares, “Family Love is more than a song, it’s a movement. We hope when people hear it on radio, online, or live at our shows, they’ll feel it so deeply that they’ll sing it from their hearts.”The members of Orange Sky remain thankful to all of their supporters and collaborators and give special acknowledgement to Michelle de Gourville and Talib Ali for the new track’s artwork, Marvin “Mr. King” Lewis for the official music video’s creation and direction, Shirlena “Zola” Grandsault and Helen Marquez for background vocals and CP and Miguel for additional brass.“Family Love” is now available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms via: https://allmylinks.com/orangesky For more information on Orange Sky, visit: www.orangeskyofficial.com/ and email orangeskymusictt@gmail.com; follow the band on social media via @orangeskyband

Orange Sky - Family Love (Official Music Video)

