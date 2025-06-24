Michael Phillips Breaks New Ground with Blend of Country and Caribbean Music in New Single ‘Tailor-Made For Me’

Noted athlete, sporting event organizer and motivational speaker turned singer-songwriter Michael Phillips - Photo by Richard Lyder The singer-songwriter is widely recognized for his accomplishments in sports, particularly cycling Phillips, who only picked up music in the last few years and is also an accomplished visual artist encourages the masses to try something new; even if it scares them.

PORT-OF-SPAIN, TT, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music lovers are in for a fresh and exciting sonic experience as noted athlete, sporting event organizer and motivational speaker turned singer-songwriter Michael Phillips releases his highly anticipated new single, ‘Tailor-Made For Me’ The new track, which takes a witty and insightful look at modern dating in the age of social media, is set to make waves with its unique fusion of country music and Caribbean influences.Tailor-Made For Me began as an exploration of fashion but quickly evolved into a reflection on how technology shapes human relationships. “I noticed among my peers how significant emojis have become in communication. A simple icon can change the entire meaning of a conversation in a relationship or friendship,” Phillips explains.The song which was written by Phillips was produced under TORS, with Danny Liam Kehlenbeck at the helm of the production process. Kehlenbeck’s ear and dynamic approach helped craft a sound that is both fresh and deeply personal to the artiste.Prior to its official release, Tailor-Made For Me had already begun generating buzz through Phillips’ live performances. Audiences have responded enthusiastically to the track, particularly noting its clever songwriting and unexpected blend of Country and Caribbean elements.He shared, “Coming from Trinidad, people are often surprised to hear someone from the islands creating country-influenced music. I want to start a new trend i.e. Caribbean - Country Music.”Although widely recognized for his accomplishments in sports, particularly cycling, and visual arts, Michael Phillips found his way into music through an unexpected challenge during the pandemic from former schoolmates. He recalled, “What started as an attempt to learn a single song quickly snowballed into a deep passion for songwriting and performing. I went from never playing an instrument to having my first live performance just three and a half months after buying my first guitar in 2020.”Since then, he has penned over 30 songs and performed regularly, even headlining a full concert at Fiesta Plaza in Trinidad’s famous entertainment complex, MovieTowne which featured his original compositions. His music has also become an integral part of his motivational speaking engagements, further proving that his artistic reach extends far beyond the performance stage.With at least 7 more singles due for release following Tailor-Made For Me, Michael Phillips is determined to continue his musical journey, aiming to share his experiences with audiences worldwide while setting himself apart in today’s music landscape by not just his sound but his unique storytelling approach. “I use words and melodies the way I’ve used paint in my visual art. My music is deeply emotional, yet less painful than my sporting career,” he explains.As he embarks on this exciting new musical chapter, Phillips leaves a message for his listeners: “When you can, try something new; even if it scares you.”Tailor-Made For Me is now available on Michael Phillips’ YouTube page as well as all major streaming platforms via: https://ditto.fm/tailor-made-for-me For more information, booking or media inquiries, please email: michael624mike@gmail.com and follow him on social media via the handle @michaelphillipsartist

Michael Phillips "Tailor-Made for me" Original Song (Lyric Video)

