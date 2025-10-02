California Business Brokers® Expands With New San Jose Office

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Business Brokers® is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in San Jose, California, marking another milestone in the firm’s ongoing growth across the state and beyond.

With established offices in San Francisco and San Luis Obispo, as well as an international branch in the Dominican Republic, California Business Brokers® continues to extend its reach to serve business owners across diverse industries.

A Message From CEO Christina Lazuric Woscoff

Christina Lazuric Woscoff, CEO of California Business Brokers®, shared the firm’s vision:

“Our expansion into San Jose reflects the demand for trusted, experienced representation in one of California’s most dynamic business regions. Our mission remains the same—delivering realistic valuations, connecting sellers with qualified buyers, and ensuring successful transactions with integrity and precision. With every new office, we bring clients closer to our award-winning team and our unmatched global buyer network.”

A Full Professional Deal Team

The firm attributes its success not only to its growth in locations, but also to the strength of its team. California Business Brokers® integrates the expertise of top agents, seasoned attorneys, accountants, and escrow professionals—all supported by an award-winning marketing division that sets the company apart in the competitive mergers and acquisitions marketplace.

Looking Ahead

As California Business Brokers® expands, the company is committed to providing the same level of personalized service that has earned it the reputation as the No. 1 ranked M&A firm in California. The San Jose office is positioned to meet the needs of business owners throughout Silicon Valley and the Bay Area, where demand for professional representation in business sales and acquisitions remains strong.

Business owners considering an exit can expect comprehensive support—from valuation and confidential marketing to negotiations and closing—with the goal of achieving maximum value and a seamless transition.

About California Business Brokers®

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Mission Viejo, California Business Brokers® has grown into the state’s leading M&A firm, representing clients in industries including manufacturing, construction, technology, healthcare, distribution, and services. The firm is recognized for its high closing ratio, global buyer network, and proven track record of delivering results for its clients.

📞 For more information or a confidential consultation, call 800.296.2499 or visit www.californiabusinessbrokers.com

