M&A Award

M&A Source Honors Christina Lazuric Woscoff with Executive Club Award for Outstanding 2024 Performance

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Lazuric Woscoff, CEO of California Business Brokers®, has been awarded the prestigious Executive Club Award by M&A Source, recognizing her exceptional multimillion-dollar sales achievements in 2024. This honor is a testament to her consistent leadership, expert dealmaking, and the unmatched performance of the firm in the California M&A landscape.

California Business Brokers® continues to set the benchmark in mergers and acquisitions across the state, leading complex business transactions in industries including manufacturing, healthcare, technology, logistics, and services. Under Christina’s vision and execution, the firm has once again proven that it stands as California’s #1 M&A powerhouse.

“Receiving this award from M&A Source is not just a personal milestone — it reflects the hard work of our entire team and our commitment to excellence in every transaction,” said Christina Lazuric Woscoff.

With a record-breaking year and a growing global footprint, California Business Brokers® remains the go-to firm for business owners seeking top market value and strategic buyer alignment

