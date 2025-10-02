Join MDC for deer management open house in Mount Vernon on Oct. 16

Body

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – Enjoy hunting deer or watching them? Want help managing private land for deer? Want to know more about the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) efforts to keep deer healthy?

MDC invites deer hunters, landowners and managers, wildlife watchers, and others interested in Missouri’s white-tailed deer to an open house Oct. 16 at the University of Missouri Southwest Research Center in Mount Vernon. The Southwest Research Center is located at 14548 State Road H in Lawrence County near Mount Vernon.

The public is invited to stop by the open house any time between 4-8 p.m. No registration is required. Attendees can talk with MDC staff about deer management and regulations, impacts of chronic wasting disease (CWD) and epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) on deer populations, managing private land for deer, and MDC’s Deer Management Assistance Program. In addition, MDC staff will share new information on CWD and how MDC is working with hunters, landowners, and other partners to minimize the threat of CWD and keep deer in Missouri healthy.

“For generations, Missourians have worked together to protect deer and deer hunting,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “Fueled by a shared passion for white-tailed deer, hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts inside and outside MDC have built a healthy, abundant herd. These open houses offer a chance to build on that foundation.”

MDC staff will be on hand at the open houses to share information on the above-mentioned topics and will also welcome questions and comments from the public.

In addition to welcoming public comments at the community open houses, MDC is also accepting public comments about deer management online through Oct. 17 at short.mdc.mo.gov/4yd.