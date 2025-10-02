OHRV Registration Application Is Now Available Online

CONTACT:

October 2, 2025

Concord, NH – OHRV enthusiasts hoping to register their machines for the 2025–2026 season and beyond may now apply for their registrations online. This convenience applies only to traditional annual OHRV and snowmobile registrations and can be enjoyed by residents and nonresidents alike. There are, however, some special conditions to consider for those wishing to apply to register their machine virtually:

The vehicle is not legally registered until receipt of the registration and decals via USPS.

Operation of the vehicle is prohibited until the registration and decals have been received through the mail and the decals are placed on the machine. A minimum of 5 business days may be expected for processing, and the registrant will, in addition to registration fees, be charged for all associated processing, mailing, and credit card fees.

Temporary OHRV registrations will not be available online.

Permanent registrations for antique snowmobiles will not be available online.

“The development of an online OHRV registration platform has been a collaboration with the NH Snowmobile Association and the NH Off-Highway Vehicle Association to help make riding in New Hampshire more convenient for residents and visitors,” said Captain Mike Eastman, who coordinates OHRV safety education and enforcement for Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division. “Fish and Game is responsible for issuing OHRV and snowmobile registrations, and the new online registration application makes our trails more attractive to Granite Staters and vacationers who are excited to ride and explore. We will continue to offer technological advancements to the public for their convenience as they become available, and we remind all riders to support an OHRV or snowmobile club, and to always ride responsibly.”

To apply to register an OHRV online, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/highway-recreational-vehicles-ohrv-and-snowmobiles/registering-your-ohrv-or-snowmobile.

For information on OHRV operation, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/ohrv.

To learn more about OHRV and snowmobile safety, visit https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/education/safety-education.