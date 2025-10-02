Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

October 2, 2025

Gorham, NH – On Wednesday, October 1, at approximately 4:25 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash with injuries on Smitty’s Trail in Gorham. Members of Gorham Fire & EMS and a NH Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to the scene of the call.

The operator of the ATV was identified as Elizabeth Madison, 37, of Southbridge, MA. Madison was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Smitty’s Trail, while an opposing OHRV was operating down the trail entering the intersection. The opposing OHRV failed to keep right, entering Madison’s lane of travel at a high rate of speed. This resulted in Madison sharply steering her ATV into a ditch along the right side of the trail. Madison’s ATV entered the ditch and rolled on top of her, causing her to sustain injuries as a result of the crash. Madison was wearing a helmet, eyewear, and other protective riding gear at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, Madison was able to crawl out from underneath her machine and make a phone call to a loved one notifying them of her injuries. Madison’s loved one then made a 911 phone call requesting medical assistance to her location. Gorham Fire & EMS evacuated Madison from the scene and transferred her into an ambulance. Madison was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of her injuries. The ATV sustained minimal damage.

An investigation of the crash is still ongoing. No further details are available at this time.