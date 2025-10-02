Sip Social Co. and Deep Eddy Vodka Rolling into Monday Night Football Tailgate Experience

Sip Social Co. X Deep Eddy Vodka

North America’s Leading Mobile Bar Company Serving Customized Deep Eddy Vodka Cocktails at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip Social Co. , North America’s largest fleet of mobile bars, is driving an all-new gameday experience into Jacksonville. In collaboration with Deep Eddy Vodka , a Proud Partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars , Sip Social Co., will serve specialty vodka cocktails at one of the most anticipated duels this season – the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars for a special Monday Night Football pre-game on October 6, 2025.Sip Social Co.’s eye-popping, supremely Instagrammable mobile bar cart will fuel the pre-game stage located outside EverBank Stadium with an assortment of custom, classic fan-favorite Deep Eddy Vodka libations made from real, fresh ingredients. The activation will bring a true, premium beverage experience to thousands of excited Chiefs and Jaguars fans.Guests will sample four spirited game-ready cocktails:Sideline Sparkler: A zippy combination of Deep Eddy Ruby Red, Lime, Grapefruit Soda and Grapefruit/Lime Juices, topped with a Tajin-dipped Lime Wheel.Red Zone Mule: Deep Eddy Lemon, REAL Passion Fruit Syrup and Lemon Juice topped with Ginger Beer served in a souvenir glass garnished with a lemon wheel and mint sprig.Jag Breeze: This one’s just lovely – it’s a simple, breezy mix of Deep Eddy original, Pineapple juice and cranberry juice finished off with a Lime Wheel.DUUUVAL Rita: The stadium favorite, made with Deep Eddy Pineapple, Triple Sec, Agave, Lime Juice and Water served with a Tajin/Salt Rim and slice of Jalapeño.“Gameday tailgates are an authentic American tradition, and we couldn’t be happier to join Deep Eddy Vodka and the Jacksonville Jaguars with one of our head-turning mobile bars for this huge event,” says Jason Krell, Communications Director for Sip Social Co. “This partnership showcases the convergence of Deep Eddy Vodka’s genuine, no attitude Austin vibe and Sip Social Co.’s ability to execute high-impact & scaleable brand activations.”“Deep Eddy Vodka is all about real flavor and real fun, especially on gameday,” said Julie Cole, Brand Director for Deep Eddy Vodka. “Partnering with Sip Social Co. enables us to serve our branded cocktails, such as the DUUUVAL Rita, directly to our fans in the heart of the tailgate action where we come together and celebrate every cheer and sip for an unforgettable experience.”The tailgate party will be the place to be, with fans fuelling up with food, drinks, tunes, and games, just steps outside of the stadium gates before the 8:15 PM EST kick off.For more information about Sip Social Co., visit www.sipsocialco.com or on Instagram @sipsocialco.To learn more about Deep Eddy Vodka, visit www.deepeddyvodka.com and @DeepEddyVodka.

