Mobile Bar Innovator Sip Social Co. Announces Four-City Expansion, Strengthening National Presence

From Miami to Vancouver, every Sip location is independently owned and operated by a high-energy, dynamic partner who was looking for a career change.” — Kendal Pupp

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip Social Co. (Sip) is proud to announce the addition of four new cities to its fleet of head-turning mobile bars, including Cleveland, Detroit, Birmingham, and Pittsburgh, bringing the total number of franchised Piaggio Apé bars to 68. The company, which launched in 2017, took the highly-Instagramable mobile bar format to the next level by developing the most stylish, mobile, and efficient beverage delivery system in North America (capable of serving up to 720 perfectly chilled beverages per hour).Every successfully onboarded Sip Partner is trained extensively in the safe and professional operation of their attention-getting bar and its equipment, including how to market and promote their business and create the ultimate guest experience. Versatility and customization are key, with pours ranging from beer, wine and prosecco to craft cocktails and mocktails, sodas, cold brew, kombucha and beyond.“From Miami to Vancouver, every Sip location is independently owned and operated by a high-energy, dynamic partner who was looking for a career change,” explains Kendall Pupp, Director of Business Operations and Development for Sip. “People from all backgrounds come to us because they’re excited by the relatively low cost of entry compared to other brick-and-mortar franchises, and they typically want to own a business that they can share with their loved ones.”As each Sip Partner markets to their local network of potential clients, Sip as a brand continuously creates partnership opportunities for its partners, including those with event professionals, beverage brands, and corporate clientele. Recent collaborations have included activations with Diageo, Anheuser-Busch, and Adam Levine’s Calirosa Tequila. On February 2, 2025, Sip will pour thousands of beverages at the Miami Marathon for specialty women’s clothing brand Free People.To view the full list of Sip locations, visit here. To express interest in Sip Social Co. and its licensed business ownership opportunities please visit: https://www.sipsocialco.com/open-a-new-location/ FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: jason@sipsocialco.comLINKS & SOCIAL:Web: www.sipsocialco.com About Sip Social CoBased in Calgary, Canada, Sip Social Co., is the largest mobile bar cart rental in North America and continues to grow. With industry-leading technology, the low-emission Piaggio Apes can dispense beer, wine, prosecco, craft cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like sodas, cold brew, kombucha and more.

Sip to Success – Starting your own Mobile Bar Business has Never been Easier with Sip Social Co.

