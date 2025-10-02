Dorothy Mays Clark Releases Getting Back To Me: A Faith-Filled Guide To Rediscovering Identity And Purpose

Author Dorothy Mays Clark

A heartfelt reflection on overcoming life’s struggles and reclaiming identity through Christ.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, speaker, and multifaceted creative Dorothy Mays Clark invites readers on a journey of renewal with her inspirational book, Getting Back to Me (Paperback, September 27, 2023). Written for those who have ever felt lost under the weight of trauma, life pressures, or spiritual disconnection, Clark offers biblically grounded wisdom on how to return to one’s true self in Christ.

In Getting Back to Me, Clark reflects on seasons of struggle when the demands of life threatened to overshadow her faith and identity. Through scripture, prayer, and honest self-examination, she demonstrates that no matter how far one may drift, the way back to wholeness is always possible. Her reminders are simple yet profound: God’s promises are still true, and our identity in Him is never lost.

“This book was born out of my own journey of rediscovery,” Clark shares. “Life can knock us off course in ways we never expect, but God always provides a way for us to return to who He created us to be. Getting Back to Me is my testimony and encouragement for anyone who feels unseen, forgotten, or uncertain of their worth.”

Clark’s work resonates with women and men navigating transitions, hardships, or crises of identity. By weaving together her personal testimony with scriptural insight, she provides both guidance and reassurance for readers longing to reconnect with their faith and themselves.

Dorothy Mays Clark’s passion for storytelling and ministry is evident in her multifaceted career. An actor, director, producer, singer, poet, playwright, speaker, editor, and author, she has spent years inspiring others through her creative gifts and service in church, district, state, and national organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Fisk University, an Associate of Applied Arts in Acting Performance from KD Studios, and a Master of Arts in Communication from Regent University. Above all her accomplishments, she treasures her role as mother to her daughter, Zuri Mahogany Mays Clark.

With its blend of vulnerability, biblical encouragement, and hope, Getting Back to Me is both a personal testimony and a guide for anyone seeking to reclaim their God-given identity. It is a reminder that while life’s hardships may cause detours, the destination remains the same: restoration through Christ.

Getting Back to Me is available now in paperback through major booksellers.

