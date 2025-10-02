Newark Arts and Express Newark Unite to Power Year-Round Creative Momentum — Launching October 9 with Pure Joy

Newark Arts and Express Newark unite to spark year-round creative momentum, kicking off October 9 with the opening of Pure Joy at Paul Robeson Galleries, Express Newark.

This dynamic partnership reflects Newark’s growing artistic movement—and its emergence as a leading cultural hub in the tristate area.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The city of Newark is set to ignite with artistic energy as two of its most influential cultural institutions—Newark Arts and Express Newark—announce a groundbreaking year-long partnership that will supercharge the city’s creative landscape far beyond the Newark Arts Festival.The collaboration officially launches with the Opening Reception of Pure Joy on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Paul Robeson Galleries at Express Newark—a marquee event of Newark Arts Festival 2025 and the first in a series of ongoing, programming.Curated by Adrienne Wheeler and Cheyenne Allegra Ceasar and in partnership with Anonda Bell, Director and Chief Curator of the Paul Robeson Galleries, Pure Joy features more than 70 artists whose works explore joy as a radical, transformative force. From painting and film to installation and performance, the exhibition sets the tone for a residency built to engage, inspire, and uplift.“This partnership is a major step forward for the arts in Newark,” said Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Executive Director of Newark Arts. “Partnering with an institution of higher education like Rutgers University-Newark allows us to immediately strengthen our programming in artist workforce development, expand access to resources and training, and create clear pathways for artists at all ages and stages to grow their practice and careers. Together, Newark Arts and Express Newark are creating a cultural home that pulses with creativity, education and impact all year.”The October 9 opening of Pure Joy will be part of Express Newark’s season kick-off celebration of their new theme, Rhythm Changes, which will open three other exhibitions, a live performance, and feature a public conversation between the newly appointed Rutgers–Newark Chancellor Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson and Express Newark Co-Director and Professor Stefon Harris.“We honor Newark's world-class legacy in the arts through EN’s new theme Rhythm Changes, said Nick Kline, Co-Director of Express Newark. “This residency, together with the Pure Joy exhibition, sustains creative connection and momentum across seasons, not only during the academic school year, and highlights what the university and city can achieve together.”Newark Arts’ residency at Express Newark will include not only exhibitions, but also artist talks, community workshops, professional development opportunities and legacy storytelling initiatives that honor the city’s creative history while building its future. The initiative will culminate in 2026 with two major milestones: the 25th anniversary of Newark Arts and the approaching 10th anniversary of Express Newark.Pure Joy opens Thursday, October 9, from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Paul Robeson Galleries at Express Newark, Hahnes Building, 54 Halsey Street, Newark, NJ. The Rhythm Changes program at Express Newark begins at 6pm in the Lecture Hall. Free and open to the public. Learn more at newarkartsfestival.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.