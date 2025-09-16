From Newark, With JOY: Genesis Tramaine and Newark Arts Festival Launch Youth Mentorship Program

Artist Genesis Tramaine at the official launch of the Newark Arts Festival × Genesis Tramaine Young Mentorship Program. (Photo Credit: Plusable) Students at the launch of the Newark Arts Festival × Genesis Tramaine Young Mentorship Program. (Photo Credit: Plusable) A day-long intensive workshop at Newark ArtSpace, Vermella Broad Street, gave students hands-on experience and direct mentorship from acclaimed artist Genesis Tramaine. (Photo Credit: Plusable)

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 13, Newark Arts officially launched the Newark Arts Festival x Genesis Tramaine Young Mentorship Program—an innovative initiative supporting nine high school seniors (Class of 2026) from Newark pursuing careers in the visual arts.The program began with a day-long intensive workshop at the Newark ArtSpace at Vermella Broad Street, offering hands-on experience and direct mentorship from acclaimed artist Genesis Tramaine in a gallery setting. In partnership with Tramaine’s foundation, Nana’s House, and held in memory of George P. Jenkins, the program provides young artists with rare insight into the life and practice of a working artist.“When Genesis expressed interest in mentoring youth for this year’s festival, we said yes immediately,” said Daryl Stewart, 2025 Newark Arts Festival Director and Director of Programs for Newark Arts.Known globally for her spiritually infused abstract portraits, Tramaine brings her expertise and deep personal connection to Newark to this transformative opportunity.“Although I’m from Brooklyn, it was Newark that truly recognized my artistry. My boom happened here in 2018,” said Tramaine. “Now, it’s my time to give back. With my background in education, working with these students is a joy.”Participants were selected through a citywide nomination process led by Newark Arts and their partner, Arts Ed Newark, in collaboration with Newark Public Schools and the Newark Arts Festival 2025. Over the course of the program, students will develop their artistic voice, participate in studio sessions, and prepare for a culminating exhibition.The experience will conclude with “Camp Revival”, a public showcase of self-portraits by the students, opening on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Ahavas Sholom, the oldest continuously operating synagogue in the City of Newark. The exhibition will be featured as part of the 24th Annual Newark Arts Festival, which celebrates this year under the theme JOY.2025 Student Cohort:Elie Steve Semanou – Central High SchoolMary Ojo – Arts High SchoolSaraiah Marie Brickhouse-Pettiway – University High SchoolIyona Gaddie – University High SchoolAmari Killings – Newark School of Fashion and DesignJade Woyram Toseafa – Arts High SchoolKareemah Taylor – Newark School of Fashion and DesignAmani Crosby – Newark School of Fashion and DesignSimileoluwa Ogunbekun – Newark School of Fashion and DesignOne standout student will receive the Genesis Tramaine Mentorship Scholarship—a modest college award recognizing artistic promise.This program reaffirms Newark Arts’ commitment to empowering youth, cultivating talent, and building community through the arts.“At Newark Arts, we know that cultivating a vibrant arts future begins with our young people,” said Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Executive Director of Newark Arts. “Programs like this embody our mission to power the next generation of artists—providing not only skills and mentorship, but also a sense of belonging in Newark’s thriving creative community. By investing in their growth today, we are shaping the cultural leaders of tomorrow.”About Newark ArtsNewark Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to fostering a thriving arts ecosystem in Newark, NJ. Through advocacy, funding, and programming, Newark Arts supports creative projects that drive cultural innovation, economic growth, and community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.