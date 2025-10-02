Networking seminar: almost everyone's guide to electronic disclosure

The seminar will cover:

the role of e-disclosure

interesting cases

how to draft the Issues for Disclosure

how to address electronic document preservation

the impact and wide deployment of Microsoft Teams, recordings, Co-Pilot and AI transcripts

Meet the speaker

The seminar will be led by Damian Murphy (Trinity Chambers)

Since 2010, Damian has been a leading lawyer in the field of electronic disclosure.

From 2010 to 2013, Damian ran the electronic disclosure element of the major competition law action reported at EWRG & CEF v Philips and others [2012].

He then launched his own chambers focused on electronic disclosure before joining UBS as eDiscovery counsel and head of eDiscovery for EMEA and APAC.

He left UBS to join Lighthouse, a large eDiscovery consultancy where he led projects including the development of electronic disclosure programmes for large multinationals.

Since returning to chambers in 2024, Damian's electronic disclosure work has been a core part of his practice.

He is currently the lead junior responsible for the electronic disclosure on a large shareholder dispute. He regularly provides training and lectures to firms of solicitors on electronic disclosure under the Civil Procedure Rules.

Event details

Date: Thursday 6 November, 5pm to 7pm

Venue: Burnetts Solicitors, 7th Floor, 1 Citygate, Gallowgate, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 4JE

Places for this event are limited. Registrations will close at Sunday 2 November, 5pm, or when the event is fully booked, whichever comes first.

Book your place on the seminar