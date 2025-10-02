WesternU Research Demonstrates Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment Enhances COVID-19 Vaccine Response

WesternU study shows Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment boosts COVID-19 vaccine immunity, shortens illness, and reduces symptom severity.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Western University of Health Sciences’ College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific (COMP) demonstrates that Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) can significantly enhance the immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.

In a randomized controlled trial, researchers found that participants who received a brief, five-minute lymphatic OMT protocol immediately after vaccination, and again the following day, showed higher antibody levels at three weeks and sustained improvements through 13 weeks. These benefits were most pronounced in participants with no prior COVID-19 infection. The study was published in Virus Research (Vol. 359, 2025). Read the full article here.

The research also revealed that OMT provided additional benefits for participants who contracted COVID-19 during the study period. Compared to those who did not receive OMT, these participants experienced shorter illness durations (4.5 days versus 8 days), milder symptoms, and fewer days of medication use (1.5 days versus 5 days).

“For patients, these findings highlight a way to improve vaccine response that may translate into better outcomes,” said Brian Loveless, DO ’02, COMP Professor and Chief Medical Officer of WesternU Health Medical Center. “For physicians, the study shows that a short, simple intervention can give patients an added level of protection, particularly for those at higher risk.”

The interdisciplinary team included osteopathic physicians, microbiologists, pharmacologists, and biostatisticians, ensuring a rigorous design and analysis process.

“Our results confirm that OMT delivered at the time of vaccination can enhance immune protection,” said Sébastien Fuchs, MD, PhD, COMP Associate Professor and study co-author. “This offers a meaningful way to improve vaccination strategies and strengthen population-level immunity.”

“The science speaks volumes, OMT is an effective, non-invasive treatment that can both bolster immune response and promote balance throughout the body,” said American Osteopathic Association President Robert Piccinini, DO, D.FACN. “This pioneering research affirms OMT’s place as an essential complementary therapy, empowering patients with a natural means to strengthen their health. Its whole-person focus is unlocking a wide spectrum of benefits that improve quality of life.”

The American Osteopathic Foundation (AOF) served as a lead funder of the study.

“Supporting scholarly research is central to our mission,” said AOF CEO Rita Forden. “We are proud to have supported this pilot project, which highlights the power of osteopathic medicine to advance patient care and public health.”

