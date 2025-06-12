VWO Partners with Box UK to Help Enterprise Brands Scale Digital Optimisation

Partnership brings together a world-class CRO platform and an award-winning digital consultancy to drive meaningful growth for ambitious businesses

Leveraging VWO has fundamentally enhanced the way we deliver measurable growth for our clients.” — Paul Evans, CEO of Box UK

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, the leading experimentation and experience optimisation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Box UK, a UK-based enterprise digital consultancy known for delivering complex, scalable digital platforms.This partnership combines VWO’s powerful capabilities in A/B testing, behaviour analytics, personalisation, and feature rollouts with Box UK’s deep expertise in enterprise digital strategy and agile software delivery. The two companies aim to help enterprise brands across EMEA drive sustainable digital growth through experimentation-led product development and customer-centric design.Paul Evans, CEO of Box UK, said, “Leveraging VWO has fundamentally enhanced the way we deliver measurable growth for our clients. Its intuitive platform has empowered us to run a continuous program of A/B testing and conversion rate optimisation, helping uncover actionable insights and validate ideas before full-scale rollouts. As a result, we've consistently driven uplift in key conversion metrics, reduced friction in user journeys, and delivered data-backed recommendations that create lasting impact for our clients' digital performance.”Box UK works with industry-leading clients such as RS Group, The Welsh Government, and BMJ, helping them scale digital innovation while reducing risk. Integrating VWO’s platform into their optimisation and testing processes, Box UK will offer added value to clients looking to validate decisions, increase conversions, and better understand user behaviour across web and mobile.Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO, said, “Box UK brings a strong track record in building future-ready digital experiences for enterprise organisations. With their strategic insight and implementation capabilities, our partnership will enable clients to unlock the full potential of VWO’s experience optimisation suite.”As VWO continues to expand its footprint across Europe, the partnership with Box UK marks another step in strengthening its ecosystem of digital-first partners delivering high-impact customer experiences.About Box UKBox UK specialises in the design, development and delivery of large-scale digital platforms that are relied upon by millions worldwide, with a track record of success spanning more than twenty years. Our multidisciplinary team acts as partners to global clients, including Jaguar Land Rover, Sodexo, the British Medical Journal and RS Group, delivering impressive programmes of work that elevate and accelerate their digital growth.Across hundreds of high-profile projects, we’ve gained a reputation for quality that’s recognised at the highest levels, with a host of awards from leading industry bodies including the Webbys, Communicators, and UK Digital Experience Awards. To learn more, visit us at boxuk.com About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/

