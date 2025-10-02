Gauteng Roads and Transport on unroadworthy vehicles removed from roads

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) has intensified its enforcement drive, removing sixty-two (62) unroadworthy minibus taxis from the province’s roads during operations conducted between 22 and 28 September 2025.

The crackdown, aimed at restoring order and improving commuter safety, also saw officers issuing a total of 1 104 traffic infringement notices.

This included:

469 manual notices

635 notices issued through the e-force electronic system

Violations ranged from serious vehicle defects, such as faulty brakes and lights, to operators driving unlicensed vehicles, some with missing documentation.

In addition to the discontinuations, enforcement officers found a disturbing level of illegal operations:

52 minibus taxi drivers were caught operating without valid driving licenses

92 were found driving without any form of driving license

“These violations pose extreme danger to all road users,” warned Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

“Unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers are nothing less than potential death traps, and they have no place on our roads. We will not tolerate such blatant disregard for the law.”

The MEC emphasised that the Provincial Government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards non-compliance in the public transport sector. She cautioned that operators who put profit before the lives of commuters will face uncompromising enforcement, including impoundment of their vehicles.

The GTI, comprising 96 highly trained traffic officers deployed across the province, continues to serve as a fearless, high-impact enforcement unit.

These weekly operations form part of a long-term strategy to combat lawlessness, enhance road safety, and strengthen regulatory compliance within the public transport sector.

Enquiries:

Mr King Mthombeni

Cell: 071 400 0915

Ms Melitah Madiba

Head of Communications: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

Cell: 073 644 9935

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Spokesperson: MEC for Roads and Transport

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

