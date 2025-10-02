Cityscape Qatar 2025 launches Investor Program in partnership with Visit Qatar

Cityscape Qatar 2024

DOHA, QATAR, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown begins for Qatar's most anticipated real estate event - Cityscape Qatar 2025. The major gathering, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, returns October 12–14 at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), with an exclusive new investor initiative that's set to transform cross-border property investments across the Gulf region.This year's edition will unveil the Cityscape Real Estate Investor Program 2025 supported by Visit Qatar.The program will serve as a gateway connecting VIP and high net worth investors directly with Qatar's top-tier developers and government decision-makers. This first-of-its-kind initiative will simplify the path from opportunity to deal-making. Thirteen investors, representing nine countries and a combined USD $2.5 billion in assets under management, will experience curated access to deal flows and new investment horizons.Running alongside the exhibition at Cityscape Qatar, the Qatar Real Estate Forum returns for its third edition. Discussions will focus on the government’s role in enabling investor-friendly frameworks, the rise of PropTech and digital solutions that improve transparency and efficiency as well as the investor’s journey through opportunities and processes. There will also be a showcase of significant and promising projects shaping Qatar’s urban and economic landscape. Adding extra momentum, Saudi Arabia joins as Guest Country of Honour, bringing a high-profile delegation from REGA, Sakani Program, MOMRAH, MISA, and New Murabba - reflecting growing regional cooperation and knowledge exchange in line with the Forum’s ambitious agenda.The exhibition floor will showcase a strong line-up of developers and projects, with Qetaifan Projects and New Murabba as diamond sponsors and Al Waab City as platinum sponsor. Leading names such as Qatari Diar, UDC, Barwa, Al Waab City, and Tameer Real Estate will present their latest projects and investment opportunities, while Colliers is on board as knowledge partner and Visit Qatar as destination partner. The line up will ensure attendees receive not just development opportunities but comprehensive market intelligence and destination insights.Reflecting on the upcoming edition, Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said: “Cityscape Qatar has always been a catalyst for investment and innovation. The Investor Program is a milestone in that journey, directly connecting global capital with the opportunities shaping Qatar’s future. Coupled with the Forum’s timely focus on policy, technology and new projects, this year’s edition is set to be our most impactful yet.”Under the strategic theme ‘Shaping the Future of Real Estate’, Cityscape Qatar is set to welcome more than 15,000 visitors and showcase more than 70 local, regional, and international developers, reinforcing its position as a key meeting point for thousands of GCC buyers and global investors. Organisers anticipate strong activity on the show floor, with transacted value on the show floor forecasted at QAR 400+ million.By bringing together developers, policymakers, and international investors, Cityscape Qatar 2025 and the Qatar Real Estate Forum will drive sustainable growth, highlight transformative projects, and highlight initiatives aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, positioning the country as a leading hub for real estate across the Gulf.Visitor registration is now open at cityscape-events.com/qatar

