Newly-formed ESOX Group Assembles European Tech Leaders to Launch Next-generation Defence Vehicles

"The focus of ESOX Group is on protection - safeguarding people, assets, and borders - through smarter technology." — Dan Walmsley, CEO Esox Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly formed ESOX Group assembles technology leaders to power next-generation defence vehicles

Pan-European defence technology group provides integrated electric propulsion and intelligent software for unmanned ground, airborne and waterborne vehicles

London, UK, 2 October 2025 – A new defence technology company, ESOX Group, has formed to aid the development and performance of next-generation vehicles used by NATO and allied nations. The group combines expertise in powertrain engineering and intelligent software to deliver fully integrated systems for uncrewed ground, airborne, and water-borne defence vehicles.

ESOX Group is born out of electric propulsion technologies developed by mobility leader Donut Lab, combining the strategic demerge of Donut Defence with the acquisition of Finnish unmanned aerial systems (UAS) specialist ESOX Aero. The new business brings together deep capabilities in defence, advanced propulsion, and complex technology manufacturing. Its focus is on creating high-torque, power-dense electric motors and intelligent control systems, underpinned by next-generation software and simulation technology.

The group’s approach is integral to the development of ‘software-defined’ unmanned vehicles, reflecting the rapid pace of change in modern warfare. These systems will allow highly complex R&D to be modelled and tested virtually before physical deployment. By using digital twin technology, engineers can gather operational data, refine mission performance, and continuously improve systems in a safe, highly-classified environment.

ESOX Group has facilities and teams in the UK, Finland and Estonia, and is already in discussions with NATO, defence ministries, contractors, and major defence technology partners about future programmes.

“Modern conflicts are shaped by unmanned systems, as we’re seeing with the ‘drone wall’ on Europe’s eastern flank,” said Dan Walmsley, newly appointed CEO of ESOX Group. “The focus of ESOX Group is on protection - safeguarding people, assets, and borders - through smarter technology.

“We are integrating electric propulsion hardware with bespoke software, advanced simulation, and AI. The result is a next-generation platform for unmanned vehicles that strengthens NATO and allied nations with unmatched defensive capability.”

‘Digital Twin’ data driving battlefield advantage

ESOX Group’s digital twin environment provides a ‘treasure trove’ of data, enabling AI systems to learn and adapt continuously. “The side with the smartest AI wins the fight,” Walmsley added. “By training our models in a continual improvement loop, we help allied forces stay ahead as battlefield conditions evolve.”

Walmsley, who previously held senior roles at McLaren Automotive and Retrac Group, will lead the organisation as CEO, with further technical and leadership appointments planned over the coming months.

As part of the formation, Markus Kantonen, formerly Managing Director of ESOX Aero, is now leading the development of ESOX Group’s unmanned projects, with the wider team focused on integrated vehicle and systems programmes across the group.

The ESOX Aero acquisition also includes a specialist autonomous vehicle test and development facility near Helsinki, providing the group with a dedicated site for research, prototyping, and system validation.

About ESOX Group

ESOX Group is a pan-European defence technology company developing integrated electric propulsion systems, advanced software, and simulation technology for unmanned ground, airborne, and water-borne vehicles. Formed in 2025 through the strategic demerge of Donut Defence and acquisition of ESOX Aero, the company provides next-generation platforms that enhance protection and operational capability for NATO and allied nations.

www.esoxgroup.com

