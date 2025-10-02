Annual Chairpersonship Conference on Cyber Security took place in Helsinki

HELSINKI, 2 October 2025 - The annual Chairpersonship Conference, Resilient Cyberspace: Principles, Partnerships, and the Path Ahead, took place in Helsinki from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

The conference brought together high-level officials from the OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation, alongside representatives of civil society, academia, the private sector, and other international organizations to discuss ways to enhance cyber resilience.

The conference underscored the importance of respecting commonly agreed norms on responsible state behaviour in cyberspace, enhancing multilateral co-operation, and the role of public-private partnerships in responding to cyber security threats.

Discussions explored how to respond to the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and other emerging and disruptive technologies, but also examined their potential to have a positive impact on peace and security, and what kind of policies and actions are needed to seize that potential.

“Cybersecurity is a central pillar of national and international security. It is about ensuring that digital technologies support freedom of expression, privacy, and democratic integrity. Finland strongly supports the OSCE’s work on responsible state behavior in cyberspace. A secure digital environment is one that protects people, enables trust, and strengthens democratic institutions,” said Finland’s State Secretary Jukka Salovaara.

The conference served as a platform to continue the discussions of the previous Chairpersonship Conference on “Strengthening National Cyber Resilience”, which was held in Malta in 2024.

