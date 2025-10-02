"Equality, diversity and inclusion are not corporate buzz words"

Improving outcomes for marginalised communities in mental health requires a fundamental shift in how services are designed, delivered, and evaluated.

Too often, a "one-size-fits-all" approach ignores the lived experiences of racialised and marginalised groups in our society.

To drive meaningful change, the sector must embrace co-production, invest in culturally competent care, and dismantle structural barriers to equity. This means listening to communities, valuing their expertise, and embedding inclusion from policy to frontline practice.

At Rethink, this work can't be optional - it's essential. As a national mental health charity, we have a responsibility to reflect the diversity of the people we serve across our campaigns, partnerships, and services.

That’s why we launched and are implementing our Advancing Mental Health Equalities Plan to ensure we are reaching diverse and marginalised communities with transparency and accountability and are continually asking ourselves:

Are we creating safe spaces for marginalised voices in our workplace and services?

Are our services reaching those who need them most?

Are we recruiting and investing in diverse senior leadership to enhance inclusive decision-making?

Progress demands honesty, reflection, and action - and it starts with us.

What is Rethink’s EDI strategic approach?

Our approach is rooted in equity – not just as a value, but as a vital part of our mission to support diverse staff and people using our services, and advance mental health equalities.

We have developed a clear, actionable EDI Strategic Plan that is focused on embedding EDI into every aspect of our workplace, systems, and decision-making.

Lived experience is central to this work, with staff and people living with mental illness actively contributing to, and co-producing strategies, that shape our organisational development.

We have a Staff Networks Action Plan that underpins our EDI Strategic Plan to deliver the activities that will ensure the voices of our diverse people remain at the heart of shaping our workplace culture and equitable mental health services.