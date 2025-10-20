Business Awards UK - 2025 Property Awards Celebrates Winners in Estate Agency and Property Services

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Property Awards , celebrating innovation, leadership, and dedication across the estate agency and property management sectors. This year’s awards highlight outstanding service, community engagement, and the pioneering approaches shaping the property industry today.Business Awards UK 2025 Property Awards Winners• View Property - Best Independent Estate Agents• IAD UK - Estate Agent of the Year• EasierManagement - Best in Property Management• Clark Estates - Best Residential Estate Agents• House Fox - Best Photography and Presentation• Prim Short Stays Ltd - Property Leadership Award• Bell & Co Estates Ltd - Best Sales Estate Agents• The Virtual Assistant Company TVAC Ltd - Best Property & Estate Agent Support Service• Peninsular Property - Best Lettings Agents• Hewlett Homes Estate Agents - Estate Agency of the Year• UpperKey - Property Innovation Award• Wilcox Estate Agents Ltd - Best Newcomer Estate Agents• First Choice Property & Auctions - Best Hybrid Estate Agents• House Clickers Ltd - Best Online Estate Agents• ARB Property Trading Ltd - Rising Star AwardBusiness Awards UK 2025 Property Awards Finalists• IAD UK - Rising Star Award• House Fox - Estate Agency of the Year• Joseph Scott - Best Residential Estate Agents• Mel John Estate Agent - Best Online Estate Agents• Bell & Co Estates Ltd - Best Independent Estate Agents• Hewlett Homes Estate Agents - Best Sales Estate Agents• BnB Management London - Best in Property Management• UpperKey - Property Leadership Award• Harmony Lets Ltd - Best Lettings Agents• Marvin Investment Limited T/A Stanvin Properties - Best Hybrid Estate Agents• Property Assistant - Property Innovation Award• Aspire Homes - Best Photography and Presentation• Harmony Lets Ltd - Best Newcomer Estate AgentsElevating Standards in the Property IndustryThe 2025 Property Awards recognise the remarkable growth and adaptability of businesses within the property sector. This year’s winners and finalists represent a wide spectrum of achievements, from innovative estate agency models and exceptional client care to the development of cutting-edge support services for landlords and tenants. Their contributions underscore the industry’s capacity to evolve and respond to the changing expectations of buyers, sellers, and investors alike.Many of these organisations have embraced technology to enhance transparency, streamline operations, and improve customer experiences, while others have focused on personal service, community engagement, and building long-term trust. The balance between innovation and tradition has proven essential in driving the property sector forward, ensuring it remains resilient, competitive, and people-centred.Business Awards UK commends all the winners and finalists for their hard work and dedication. Their successes reflect the vibrant and diverse nature of the UK property industry, and their commitment continues to inspire confidence and set new standards across the sector.

