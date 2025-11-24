Altaris Business Awards - 2025 Small Business Awards Celebrate Excellence in Entrepreneurship

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Small Business Awards , recognising outstanding achievements, innovation, and impact across the global small business community. This year’s awards highlight exceptional dedication, adaptability, and growth among emerging and established small enterprises.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Small Business Awards Winners• MCCAVYS CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED - Best Small Consultancy• Archthetic - Biggest Small Business Transformation• Breaking Ads Agency - Best Newcomer CEO or Director• KeepSafe Security Solutions Ltd (KeepSafe UK) - Customer Service Excellence• hampers.com - Rising Star Award• Starlight photography - Newcomer Small Business of the Year• Pipster Solutions Ltd - Micro Business of the YearAltaris Business Awards 2025 Small Business Awards Finalists• Protekcyber - Best Newcomer CEO or Director• MYTAXDOC Accountants & Tax Advisors - Biggest Small Business Transformation• KeepSafe Security Solutions Ltd (KeepSafe UK) - Best Small Consultancy• Lex Bangkok Company Limited - Newcomer Small Business of the Year• Black Eye Tattoo Studio - Rising Star Award• Taylor’s Consumables - Customer Service Excellence• Dana's Macarons Ltd - Micro Business of the YearChampioning Small Business Innovation and GrowthThe 2025 Small Business Awards celebrate organisations demonstrating remarkable initiative, resilience, and forward-thinking approaches in their respective fields. This year’s winners represent the diverse landscape of international small businesses—from early-stage ventures achieving rapid success to seasoned micro enterprises delivering specialised, high-quality services.The achievements recognised in this year’s awards reflect the essential role small businesses play worldwide. Whether delivering innovative digital solutions, elevating customer experience, or transforming traditional sectors through strategic growth, these organisations exemplify the creativity and determination that drive meaningful progress.Altaris Business Awards commends the winners and finalists for their contributions to the small business community and their commitment to excellence. Their accomplishments demonstrate the value of adaptability, strategic leadership, and customer-focused thinking in today’s evolving business environment.For further details regarding the 2025 Small Business Awards and the work of this year’s winners and finalists, please contact Altaris Business Awards.

