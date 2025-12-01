CX Data Marks a Multi-Award-Winning Year with Latest Recognition for Best Use of AI in Ecommerce

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CX Data has been named winner of Best Use of AI in Ecommerce at the 2025 Ecommerce Awards, hosted by Business Awards UK. The recognition highlights the company’s role in making advanced, AI-driven insights accessible to ecommerce teams who need fast, reliable decision support without technical barriers. The win follows a strong year for CX Data, which has also received Best eCommerce Boutique Agency at the 2025 eCommerce Awards and Silver for Most Innovative Use of AI in eCommerce 2025. These achievements position the company as a multi-award-winning specialist in ecommerce data innovation.Founded to address common challenges faced by mid-size ecommerce brands, CX Data focuses on a clear mission: to make data genuinely actionable. Many marketers struggle with fragmented systems, slow reporting processes and the need to interpret multiple dashboards before forming a clear conclusion. CX Data’s approach replaces this with instant, conversational access to validated business insights. Users can ask questions in plain English and receive real-time answers generated from their live data.At the centre of the company’s work is the CX Data AI Analyst. This tool is designed as a natural-language interface that connects directly with Shopify, Amazon, Klaviyo, Google Analytics, Gorgias, paid advertising platforms and other key systems. Its infrastructure on Azure OpenAI, Azure Web Services and Snowflake allows for unified, query-ready data without technical setup or lengthy onboarding. Teams can ask questions such as “Which channel has the highest CAC trend this week?” or “What is our top margin product this month?” and receive answers within seconds, with the option to explore tables, charts and extended comparisons.CX Data reports significant performance gains across its client base, including measurable cost savings and reductions in time to insight. According to the company’s award entry, clients often save more than £100,000 each year by avoiding additional analyst hires or complex analytics stacks. The shift from multi-day reporting cycles to near-instant answers has supported faster optimisation of campaigns, better inventory planning and more responsive approaches to customer engagement.A significant example comes from prestige skincare brand Murad, where CX Data replaced duplicate sales reporting systems and inconsistent data models with a single trusted analytics platform for more than 40 users. Unified pipelines brought together retail, Amazon, direct-to-consumer and distributor data, enabling executives to review product, channel and territory trends in one view. As Murad’s CFO/COO put it: “CX Data has been an amazing partner… our confidence in data has never been stronger!” This case highlights how the platform reduces complexity, improves speed and supports executive-level decision visibility.Several other clients have described the practical impact of the platform. Professional Beauty Group reported improvements in operational efficiency after integrating more than a dozen data sources into a consolidated dashboard environment, noting clearer campaign visibility and more efficient workflows. Premium beauty brand Kate Somerville also highlighted CX Data’s alignment with their commercial goals and the responsiveness of the support team. This feedback illustrates how the platform addresses operational bottlenecks without adding new layers of complexity.The award also acknowledges CX Data’s emphasis on speed, simplicity and security. Implementation typically takes only a few minutes, enabling teams to begin working with their data immediately. The use of Azure infrastructure ensures enterprise-level privacy standards, which is essential when handling sensitive customer and transactional information.Judges from Business Awards UK noted that the company’s tools are changing how ecommerce teams interpret and act on performance data. By improving access to clear and reliable insight, CX Data is helping marketers move away from intuition-led decisions and towards more informed and consistent analysis.About CX DataCX Data is a UK-based technology company that provides AI-powered insight tools for mid-size ecommerce brands. Its platform integrates marketing, sales and customer data from multiple sources and gives users real-time, natural-language access to performance metrics and decision-critical information.

