Opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community commenced in Copenhagen
AZERBAIJAN, October 2 - 02 October 2025, 10:55
The opening ceremony of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community has begun in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.
