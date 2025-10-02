Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 319,250 in the last 365 days.

Opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community commenced in Copenhagen

AZERBAIJAN, October 2 - 02 October 2025, 10:55

The opening ceremony of the 7th Summit of the European Political Community has begun in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government attending the Summit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community commenced in Copenhagen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more