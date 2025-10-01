Highlights of Slovenia's activities in the UN Security Council in September 2025

SLOVENIA, October 1 - During the High-level Week, the Republic of Korea organised a high-level open debate on the implications of artificial intelligence for international peace and security – the signature event of its presidency. The debate emphasised the potential benefits of AI, while also addressing the associated risks related to military operations, autonomous weapons and disinformation. Dr Pirc Musar, the President of Slovenia, spoke on behalf of Slovenia.

In September, the Security Council discussed Gaza three times. An extraordinary briefing was held during the High-level Week. Calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and humanitarian access were overshadowed by concerns that the situation could deteriorate further. Several countries, including Slovenia, spoke of genocide. Most members participated in the debate at ministerial level, with Slovenia represented by the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon.

The Security Council discussed a resolution drafted by Slovenia and other elected Council members in response to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, including the declared famine. Although the resolution received the support of 14 Council members, it was not adopted due to a US veto.

The Security Council again discussed the situation in Gaza in the context of Resolution 2334 (2016), which addresses Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. During the debate, Slovenia emphasised the importance of finding partners for peace, focusing on the Palestinian Authority, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the international community and the countries leading the negotiation processes.

In September, the Security Council held an emergency meeting in response to Israel's attack on targets in Qatar. Afterwards, it issued a press statement condemning the Doha strikes, which was adopted unanimously.

During High-level Week, Minister Fajon participated in an informal interactive dialogue between the Security Council and the League of Arab States, which focused on the situation in the Middle East.

In light of Iran's inadequate response to fulfilling its commitments under the nuclear deal, France, Germany and the United Kingdom requested the reimposition of UN sanctions in August. The Security Council adopted two resolutions in September. As neither the Republic of Korea's draft resolution to lift sanctions nor the Russian-Chinese resolution to extend Resolution 2231 (2015) received sufficient support, UN sanctions against Iran were automatically reinstated on 27 September.

The Security Council also discussed the situations in Yemen and Syria. With regard to Africa, the Council focused on the developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the work of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO). Before the start of the regular debate on Afghanistan, Slovenia and other Council members who support joint commitments on women, peace and security issued a press statement expressing their support for Afghan women and girls who are facing institutionalised discrimination at the hands of the Taliban. The statement drew attention to the need to ensure women's access to humanitarian aid following the recent earthquake, and to guarantee their right to education, work and participation in public life.

Peace operations were the subject of an annual debate, during which countries primarily focused on the future of these operations, as well as the necessary reforms and measures required to increase their effectiveness. The fundamental task of peacekeeping operations is to protect civilians, and they must support political processes for establishing and maintaining peace. During the debate, countries also emphasised the importance of partnerships between the UN and regional organisations, as well as the need for flexibility and adequate and timely financing of operations. Before the start of the debate, Slovenia issued a press statement alongside other Council members who support joint commitments in the areas of climate, peace and security. The statement highlighted the impact of climate change on peace operations and the need to adapt and adequately respond to these challenges.

During the High-level Week, the Security Council held discussions on Ukraine at the request of European member states, including Slovenia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in the discussions, and Slovenia was represented by Minister Tanja Fajon. Like-minded Council members once again condemned the Russian aggression. Most countries expressed their support for diplomatic efforts to enforce a ceasefire and end the war. They also expressed concern over the growing number of civilian casualties and the potential for the conflict to escalate.

This was also the focus of two emergency meetings, during which the Security Council addressed the incursions of drones into Polish and Estonian airspace.

In September, the Security Council adopted three resolutions: one extending the sanctions regime and the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Sudan; one addressing missing persons and archives from the period of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait; and one transforming the International Support Mission in Haiti into a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and establishing the UN Support Office in Haiti.