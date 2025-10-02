Algal bloom hotline keeps community informed

Release date: 02/10/25

A new algal bloom phone hotline will launch tomorrow (Friday October 3), providing further access to accurate, timely and consistent information about the algal bloom affecting parts of South Australia.

The free 1800 774 779 State Government hotline will make it easier for people to connect with existing algal bloom support services through a single contact point.

Callers to the hotline will be able to make selections to:

Seek general information about the algal bloom.

Ask questions about industry support, including how to apply for business grants.

Get the latest health advice, including access to mental health services.

Report fish kills or dead sharks.

Report sick or dead wildlife, such as marine mammals.

Hotline operators will also be available to answer frequently asked questions about the algal bloom, including that it is safe to visit the beach and that all commercially available seafood from South Australian waters is safe to eat.

The hotline will operate seven days a week, including on public holidays, from 9am to 5pm.

Calls related to mental health support, as well as at risk or dead fish or wildlife, will be answered 24/7.

Language translations will be available for those who require the service.

The hotline will complement the existing dedicated State Government website algalbloom.sa.gov.au, which includes comprehensive information about the bloom.

The hotline has been established as part of the joint algal bloom response by the South Australian Government and Federal Government.

The response is focussed on providing industry and community support, keeping people informed about the algal bloom, and investing in scientific research to support environmental resilience.

Quotes

Attributable to Murray Watt

The Albanese Government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the response to this ongoing algal bloom by providing funding and support to the South Australian Government.

Having easy and quick access to a resource like this hotline is key in helping local communities get the information they need.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The State Government is committed to providing accurate information about the algal bloom, and this dedicated hotline is another measure to help the community stay informed.

We know some people will continue to have questions about the bloom, especially if it continues to affect parts of our coastline over summer.

This hotline, along with the State Government’s dedicated algal bloom website and our program of community forums, will continue to ensure people have access to information they can trust.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

South Australian beaches can still be enjoyed and many in the community, including locals and tourists, will be out and about exploring our amazing coastline this long weekend.

People will be able to call the hotline to connect to government services and seek more information about industry grants. Importantly, calls related to mental health support, as well as at risk or dead fish or wildlife, will be answered 24/7.