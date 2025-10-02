CISL Seoul Expands to the U.S. with Dermatologist-Developed K-Clinical Skincare

CISL Seoul introduces K-Clinical skincare, dermatologist-developed formulas inspired by Korea’s medical innovation

CISL Seoul brings Korean clinic-level skincare to the U.S., with dermatologist-developed formulas, dual-chamber tech, and clinically tested results.

By working directly with dermatologists in Seoul, we are able to translate the science of clinic treatments into daily skincare.” — Alex Lee, Founder & CEO of CISL Seoul

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CISL Seoul , a brand born inside Seoul’s medical clinics, announced its official entry into the U.S. skincare market. Developed in partnership with leading dermatologists, CISL brings K-Clinical skincare — a new category inspired by Korea’s world-renowned dermatology procedures — to consumers seeking clinic-level results at home.K-CLINICAL: INSPIRED BY SEOUL’S MEDICAL EXPERTISELong recognized as the capital of skincare and cosmetic procedures, Seoul has set global standards for innovation. CISL Seoul translates this expertise into formulas now available to U.S. consumers for the first time, making Korea’s clinic-grade results accessible without travel or appointments.TECHNOLOGY THAT MIMICS PROCEDURESUnlike traditional skincare, CISL’s products replicate the precision of clinical techniques through unique delivery systems:• CISL DUAL INFUSHOT™ Skinbooster Serum: The world’s first dual-chamber serum freshly blends retinol micro-spicules and PDRN at every pump, inspired by Korea’s famous “salmon injection.”• CISL BIOBARRIER™ Recovery Capsule Cream: Tiny capsules burst upon application, releasing concentrated actives that strengthen the skin barrier by 35% in two weeks and hydrate for up to 72 hours.• CISL ULTRA WRINKLE CORREXION™ Serum: Powered by Matrixyl 3000 peptides and next-generation retinoids, users reported visibly firmer, plumper skin in just four weeks.CLINICALLY TESTED RESULTSRecent trials underscore CISL Seoul’s effectiveness:• 67% improvement in luminosity with the Dual Infushot Serum• 34% refinement in pore appearance• 35% stronger skin barrier with the Biobarrier Capsule Cream• 72 hours of continuous hydration• Improved firmness and elasticity reported after four weeks of useFROM PATIENT TO GLOBAL VISIONCISL Seoul’s founder, Alex Lee, began as a dermatology patient searching for better solutions. After experiencing firsthand the innovation inside Seoul’s clinics, he partnered with his dermatologist to create formulas that replicate those results at home. Today, that vision extends beyond Korea to reach U.S. consumers.QUOTE“By working directly with dermatologists in Seoul, we are able to translate the science of clinic treatments into daily skincare. Our mission is to make professional results possible without downtime or appointments,” said Alex Lee, Founder & CEO of CISL Seoul.DEFINING THE U.S. LAUNCHWith its official U.S. debut, CISL Seoul establishes itself as the leader of K-Clinical skincare — dermatologist-developed, procedure-inspired, and clinically validated. The brand’s launch marks a new era where Seoul-level results can be achieved without the clinic visit.________________________________________ABOUT CISL SEOULCISL Seoul is a clinical skincare brand developed inside Seoul’s dermatology clinics. Created in partnership with expert dermatologists, the brand introduces K-Clinical skincare — procedure-inspired and post-care solutions that deliver proven results for consumers worldwide.For more information, visit www.cislseoul.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.