CISL Seoul Announces Launch of Dermatologist-Developed K-Clinical Skincare Line

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CISL Seoul today announced the launch of its new clinical skincare line, introducing a new category the brand calls K-Clinical. Developed by expert dermatologists in South Korea, the global capital of dermatology and medical innovation, CISL Seoul transforms cutting-edge procedures into skincare routines designed for daily use.K-Clinical: beyond K-BeautyUnlike conventional K-Beauty brands, CISL Seoul positions itself as K-Clinical: evidence-based skincare co-developed with dermatologists to achieve results once only possible in professional settings.The brand’s portfolio is built around two complementary pillars:Procedure-inspired care: Translating in-clinic treatments into skincare formulas. The flagship CISL DUAL INFUSHOT™ Skinbooster Serum is modeled after Korea’s renowned “salmon injection” procedure, celebrated for its regenerative effects. Its dual-chamber design combines two potent formulas fresh at every pump, replicating the precision of advanced treatments at home.Post-care support: Focusing on recovery and resilience. The CISL BIOBARRIER™ Recovery Capsule Cream calms sensitivity and strengthens the skin barrier, while the CISL ULTRA WRINKLE CORREXION™ Serum improves firmness and elasticity, extending the benefits of professional procedures into everyday routines.From patient to CEOCISL Seoul’s origins lie in a personal story. Its founder, once a patient seeking clinical skincare solutions, identified a gap: advanced results were accessible only inside Seoul’s elite clinics. Partnering with his trusted dermatologists, he transitioned from patient to CEO, creating a brand that makes Korean clinical expertise available worldwide.Innovation and ingredientsCISL Seoul’s formulas are powered by proven dermatological science. Ingredients include PDRN (salmon DNA), known in Korean dermatology for its regenerative properties, Matrixyl 3000 peptides for wrinkle reduction, and dermatologist-recommended concentrations of retinol. Together, they deliver visible improvements in hydration, barrier repair, firmness, and overall skin health.A new standard in skincare“CISL Seoul is not K-Beauty. It is K-Clinical — inspired by dermatology, designed for real results,” said Lee Young Woo, Founder & CEO of CISL Seoul.Every product is co-developed with dermatologists, merging clinical expertise with minimalist design and uncompromising safety. CISL Seoul represents more than another brand launch — it is the bridge between luxury clinical procedures and daily skincare.About CISL SeoulCISL Seoul is a clinical skincare brand born in Seoul’s dermatology clinics. Co-developed with expert dermatologists, CISL introduces K-Clinical skincare — bridging medical innovation and everyday routines.For more information, visit www.cislseoul.com

