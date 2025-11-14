Seoul Dermatology Clinics Inspire the Next Generation of Home Skincare Through CISL Lab

CISL Seoul’s K-Clinical skincare line, including the Dual Infushot™ Skinbooster Serum, BioBarrier™ Recovery Capsule Cream, and Ultra Wrinkle Correxion™ Serum — dermatologist-developed formulations bringing clinical efficacy home.

Seoul dermatology specialists and CISL Lab collaborate to bring clinic science, regenerative ingredients, and medical delivery systems into daily skincare.

We focus on adapting principles from clinical practice into formulations that people can use safely and consistently at home. Our goal is to make clinic science more accessible.” — Alex Lee, Founder and CEO of CISL Seoul

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CISL Lab, the research and development division of CISL Seoul, has released an overview of its clinic-informed development model as part of the growing K-Clinical and K-Science movement in Korea. The model reflects how CISL Lab integrates observations from dermatology clinics into its approach to formulation design.CISL Lab was established by CISL Seoul to ensure that product development remains aligned with practices commonly used in Seoul’s dermatology and aesthetic clinics. The lab’s work is guided by medical specialists including Dr. Donghyun Youn, head of Edit Plastic Surgery, and Dr. Kim from A4 Clinic, together with CISL Seoul co-founder and CEO Alex Lee.“Our intention with CISL Lab is to stay grounded in what is actually happening inside clinics,” said Alex Lee, co-founder of CISL Seoul. “We aim to study clinical routines, understand how skin responds after different procedures, and use that knowledge to guide how we design skincare for daily use.”* Clinic-based observations that inform developmentCISL Lab’s internal research reviews patterns and insights from clinical settings, including:• skin behavior following aesthetic treatments• barrier support needs during recovery• ingredient interactions in regenerative procedures• delivery methods used in professional environmentsThese observations help the team evaluate technologies such as encapsulation systems, ingredient separation formats, and other structures often used for sensitivity, stability, or controlled application.* Seoul’s role in shaping the K-Clinical categorySeoul clinics conduct a high volume of aesthetic and regenerative procedures, providing extensive reference points for understanding how the skin reacts to active ingredients and treatment protocols. CISL Lab uses this environment to stay aligned with professional standards and evolving clinical practices.“Our priority is to reflect the consistency and predictability we see in clinical work,” said Dr. Youn. “Those patterns help inform the decisions made during product development.”*Growing interest in clinic-guided skincare modelsWith increased attention on evidence-based skincare and dermatologist-supported methodologies, more brands and research groups in Korea are adopting clinic-guided frameworks. CISL Lab’s model represents one approach within this broader movement, emphasizing the use of clinical insight as a foundation for at-home formulation decisions.___About CISL SeoulCISL Seoul is a Korean clinical skincare brand developed with dermatologists and inspired by treatment protocols used in Seoul clinics. CISL Lab, the brand’s internal research division, focuses on clinic-informed formulation and areas related to regenerative science and delivery technology.

