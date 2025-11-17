CISL Seoul Showcases Korean Clinical Skincare Innovation at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025

CISL Seoul - Product Stan in Cosmoprof Hong Kong CISL Seoul - Cosmoprof Asia

K-Clinical skincare brand CISL Seoul spotlights Korea’s medical-grade anti-aging science and global expansion at Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CISL Seoul announced its participation in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025 , held from November 12 to 14 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), where the brand presented its advanced clinical skincare technologies to global buyers.A CISL Seoul representative stated, “CISL Seoul is rapidly gaining recognition among U.S. consumers with its high-performance anti-aging solutions that integrate Korea’s precise medical and bio-scientific expertise. Our core technologies, CISL AGELOCK™, BioBarrier Recovery™, and Ultra Wrinkle Correxion™ systems, are specifically designed to meet the needs of global consumers.”Following the announcement of its participation, CISL Seoul received an overwhelming number of pre-show inquiries from buyers across key regions including the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia. The company explained that demand from North America is already exceeding expectations, and growing interest from European and Latin American distributors further proves the brand’s strong global expansion potential.According to the brand, major buyers expressed surprise at CISL Seoul’s positioning, saying, “It’s impressive to see a premium clinical skincare brand emerging from Korea, one that goes beyond the ‘clean and minimal’ image traditionally associated with K-beauty and is built on real treatment protocols.”Alex Lee, CEO of Mission Control Co., Ltd. (parent company of CISL Seoul), commented, “We are already experiencing higher-than-expected demand in the North American market, to the point that it’s becoming challenging to keep up with supply. However, the enthusiastic response from Europe and South America after the Hong Kong exhibition was an unexpected but very welcome surprise.”He added, “CISL Seoul aims to go beyond the notion that ‘K-Beauty equals clean beauty,’ positioning itself instead as a pioneer of the new era of K-Luxury Skincare. With Korea’s advanced medical and bio-based expertise, we will continue to redefine the global standard for high-performance anti-aging skincare.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.