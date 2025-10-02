Source 10 by HDL Automation Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Smart Home Technology Awards

Source 10

HDL Automation's Source 10 Control Terminal Recognized for Excellence in Smart Living and Home Automation Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HDL Automation Co., Ltd.'s "Source 10" Control Terminal has been honored with the prestigious Gold A' Design Award in the Smart Living and Home Automation Design category. The A' Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of smart living design, celebrating exceptional products and projects that advance the industry and benefit society.The Gold A' Design Award for Source 10 underscores its relevance to the evolving needs and trends within the smart living sector. By offering a centralized, user-friendly platform for managing home devices, Source 10 aligns with the growing demand for streamlined, intuitive solutions that enhance the living experience. This recognition highlights the practical benefits of Source 10 for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing its innovative approach to optimizing smart home functionality.Source 10 distinguishes itself through its intelligent integration of AI and IoT technologies, enabling seamless control and personalization of the home environment. The sleek, ultrathin metal body, crafted using advanced CNC machining and featuring distinctive glossy edges, embodies a harmonious fusion of modern aesthetics and cutting-edge technology. With its comprehensive suite of features, including smart scheduling, alarm settings, and information access, Source 10 serves as an all-in-one solution for elevating the smart living experience.This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to HDL Automation's commitment to innovation and excellence in the smart living domain. The recognition from the A' Design Award is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further advancements in creating intelligent, user-centric solutions that redefine the modern home. As a motivating force, this award will undoubtedly fuel HDL Automation's dedication to developing products that not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of smart home enthusiasts worldwide.Team MembersSource 10 was designed by the talented team at HDL Automation Co., Ltd., including Yinyan Zhong, Wenbin Chen, Daying Gao, Xiujuan Chen, and Mengting Ma. Each member contributed their expertise in various aspects of the project, from concept development to technical implementation, ensuring the successful realization of this innovative smart home control terminal.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Source 10 by HDL Automation Co., Ltd. at:About HDL Automation Co., Ltd.HDL Automation is a leading global provider of smart living solutions, founded by a visionary university professor who developed the first Chinese digital dimming controller in the 1980s. With a presence in over 106 countries and regions, HDL Automation caters to the needs of five hundred thousand discerning smart home enthusiasts worldwide. The company's mission is to create healthy living spaces with smart products, infusing everyday environments with innovative technology to enhance well-being and make homes genuinely healthier places to thrive.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and make a substantial impact on their target audience. Recognized by the A' Design Awards, these designs are distinguished by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Golden A' Design Award winners push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations and serve as benchmarks for excellence. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, smart living industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of smart living design. Welcoming participants from diverse backgrounds, including innovative designers, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential figures, the award provides a platform to showcase creative ideas and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance society and contribute to creating a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has become a driving force in inspiring and celebrating groundbreaking designs that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://smartworkingaward.com

